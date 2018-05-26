Home > News > World >

California university president resigns as abuse scandal widens

In California University president resigns as abuse scandal widens

The president of a top California university resigned Friday in the wake of a growing scandal over a former campus gynecologist who stands accused of sexually abusing thousands of students over a period of decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
George Tyndall, former University of Southern California gynecologist, allegedly used his position to abuse student patients play

George Tyndall, former University of Southern California gynecologist, allegedly used his position to abuse student patients

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The president of a top California university resigned Friday in the wake of a growing scandal over a former campus gynecologist who stands accused of sexually abusing thousands of students over a period of decades.

C.L. Max Nikias' departure was announced in a letter by the board of trustees as the University of Southern California was facing multiple new lawsuits Friday over its alleged failure to act against the physician despite repeated complaints.

The women allege that George Tyndall, who left the university last year, used his position to abuse them repeatedly, conducting improper examinations and groping their breasts.

Rick J. Caruso, the board's chairman, wrote that it had "agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president."

"We have heard the message that something is broken and that urgent and profound actions are needed," he said.

"We will rebuild our culture to reflect an environment in which safety and transparency are of paramount importance, and to institute systemic change that will prevent this from occurring in the future."

The decision followed a call by two hundred professors demanding Nikias' resignation.

Two class actions meanwhile were submitted at the Los Angeles Superior Court Friday "on behalf of thousands of female students" who attended the school in Los Angeles and were allegedly sexually abused and illicitly photographed by Tyndall.

The complaints were filed by a team including Howard Janet, the lawyer who spearheaded a $190-million suit in 2014 against Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital and its physician Nikita Levy.

That settlement was reached on behalf of approximately 8,500 women whom Levy, who subsequently committed suicide, recorded using a camera hidden in a pen.

"As with the Hopkins case, this case centers on allegations of grossly improper pelvic exams that involved improper probing, at times without gloves, sexually charged remarks and illicit photographing of genitalia," said Janet.

"It appears that Dr. Tyndall, like Dr. Levy at Hopkins, violated the sacred trust between physicians and patients -– specifically the trust between male OB/GYNs and patients –- in a methodical and disturbing fashion by preying on young, unsuspecting women."

The case exploded last week after the Los Angeles Times published accounts from several current and former employees regarding Tyndall's behavior toward his mostly adolescent patients.

Widening scandal

The lawsuits allege that USC received repeated complaints from students and co-workers, but failed to take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, six former students were added to an existing lawsuit alleging that the university received complaints dating back to the early 1990s, but deliberately concealed Tyndall's abuse.

The group, described as "Jane Does 5-10," accuses USC of paying the doctor a substantial financial settlement to resign in an attempted cover-up following an internal investigation in 2016.

He eventually left in 2017 after USC concluded that he had violated anti-harassment policy by making repeated racially discriminatory and sexually inappropriate remarks to patients.

Since last week, more than 300 students have contacted a university hotline established to receive complaints and information about Tyndall.

"Sadly, the university and its board of trustees have not taken the necessary steps to determine who was responsible and hold them accountable," said John Manly, a lawyer for Jane Does 5-10.

Manly compared the Tyndall case to that against disgraced Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused of molesting more than 300 women and girls and sentenced in January to up to 175 years.

Rachael Denhollander, the first to publicly accuse Nassar, reminded her Twitter followers of her impact statement, which asked: "This is what it looks like when leaders don't do their job?"

"Well, this is what it looks like, again," tweeted Denhollander. "Standing with the survivors of USC. Professors, students, leaders, do what is RIGHT, IMMEDIATELY. Don't be the next MSU."

Friday's legal action follows the launch of four lawsuits submitted on May 21 over Tyndall's conduct.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Sports Rockets take series lead after bonkers final 60 seconds to push the Warriors to the brink
Tech A company you’ve never heard of has created an OS that runs on brainwaves, and it should make Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk nervous
Opinion A greener place to play
Jidenna, Ugo Mozie Meet the honorees at the inaugural Afroball in Los Angeles
World Trump digs in on unconfirmed claims of a spy inside his campaign
Sex & Relationships Why more and more married couples are opening up their relationships
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
World Cohen's partner in businesses pleads guilty in deal, and will aid inquiry

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
Sibling split: lawmaker Kenji Fujimori (L) and his sister Keiko Fujimori, leader of Peru's most influential party and a two-time presidential candidate
Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars"
Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping