Home > News > World >

British-Iranian scientist arrested for role in 'infiltration network'

In Iran British-Iranian scientist arrested for role in 'infiltration network'

Iranian media confirmed on Thursday that Abbas Edalat, a British-Iranian scientist and peace campaigner, has been arrested for his alleged role in an "infiltration network".

  • Published:
The Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Edalat was arrested by the Revolutionary Guards and that he had refused to post bail on Wednesday play

The Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Edalat was arrested by the Revolutionary Guards and that he had refused to post bail on Wednesday

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iranian media confirmed on Thursday that Abbas Edalat, a British-Iranian scientist and peace campaigner, has been arrested for his alleged role in an "infiltration network".

"Recently, members of an infiltration network affiliated to Britain have been arrested," an unnamed source told the Fars news agency, which is considered close to the powerful Revolutionary Guards.

The report named Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College in London.

Britain said earlier it was "urgently seeking information" from Iran following reports of the academic's arrest.

Edalat was detained on April 15, according to the New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

He founded the Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Intervention in Iran, which describes itself as "an independent campaign organisation with the purpose of opposing sanctions, foreign state interference and military intervention in Iran".

CHRI said Edalat was arrested by the Revolutionary Guards and that he had refused to post bail on Wednesday, arguing that he was innocent and should be released unconditionally.

The group said Edalat's home in Tehran had been raided and his computer was confiscated, as well as CDs and notebooks.

"We are urgently seeking information from the Iranian authorities following reports of the arrest of a British-Iranian dual national," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

CHRI said 30 dual nationals have been arrested in Iran, primarily on spying charges, since the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The most high-profile British case is that of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee who was arrested two years ago and is serving a five-year sentence for alleged sedition.

Another Imperial College scientist, Kaveh Madani, was forced to leave Iran and quit his job as deputy head of the government's environment agency earlier this month following pressure from hardliners.

He later said he had been placed under unauthorised surveillance from the moment he returned to Iran in September.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Jim Mattis 'No decision' yet on Iran deal
Politics These are the most powerful militaries in Asia
Finance Oil spikes as possible US exit from Iran nuclear deal puts hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk
Politics French President Emmanuel Macron gives big speech to Congress filled with subtle shots at Trump after days of flaunting their bromance
In Syria Donors pledge $4.4 billion for Syria, well short of target
Emmanuel Macron France's president ends visit with speech to US Congress
Politics The Supreme Court finally heard arguments on the travel ban — and Trump looks likely to win
Bashar al-Assad Daraa province: cradle of Syrian revolt
Politics If Trump withdraws from the Iran deal, North Korea could refuse to give up its nukes
World Trump signals openness to a 'new deal' to constrain Iran

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit