Home > News > World >

Brexit :  Top EU official denies dinner report

Brexit Top EU official denies dinner report

German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said that May "begged" European Commission chief Juncker for help in the negotiations...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A dinner between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last week continues to serve up headlines. play

A dinner between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last week continues to serve up headlines.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A senior EU official on Monday denied a German newspaper report saying a "tortured" British Prime Minister Theresa May pleaded with Jean-Claude Juncker for help in stalled Brexit negotiations at a dinner in Brussels last week.

German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said that May "begged" European Commission chief Juncker for help in the negotiations, warning Europeans of the immense political risk she had taken domestically in backing away from a hard Brexit and asking for a two-year transition period.

The article, which did not cite sources, said May appeared "tortured," "fearful" and "discouraged" at a dinner with Juncker just days ahead of an EU summit in which EU leaders handed May a small victory by agreeing to start preparations for the next stage of negotiations.

The report which appeared on Sunday said Juncker later told colleagues that May appeared beaten down by party infighting and looked like she wasn't sleeping at night, with "dark circles" under her eyes.

In a tweet, Juncker's cabinet chief Martin Selmayr, who also attended the dinner with May, staunchly denied the newspaper report.

"I deny that 1/we leaked this; 2/Juncker ever said this; 3/we are punitive on Brexit," wrote Selmayr.

"It's an attempt to frame EU side and to undermine," he added.

Selmayr, a former ECB official from Germany, is a powerful figure in Brussels, known as a skilled spin doctor and is often thought to be a source to FAZ, a conservative Frankfurt-based daily.

In May, a diplomatic row erupted following a similar report in the daily that Juncker had left a dinner meeting with May "10 times more sceptical" about the prospect of a Brexit deal and told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that May was in a "different galaxy".

That report was widely attributed to Selmayr and came just weeks ahead of British elections that turned into an embarrassing debacle for May who lost her majority in the UK parliament.

May and Juncker were joined at the dinner table last week by British Brexit minister David Davis and his EU counterpart, chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

In a short statement, the EU and UK said the meeting took place in a "constructive and friendly atmosphere".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet

Related Articles

In Italy EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as regions vote
UK PM May's 'lonely' Brexit photo goes viral
Brexit 'No deal' could cost 1.2 million EU jobs
Spain Country urges polls as pressure mounts on Catalan separatists
Brexit EU leaders approve trade talks preparations
Theresa May Give me Brexit deal I can 'defend' at home, British Prime Minister tells EU
In Catalan EU swings behind Madrid in escalating crisis
In Catalan Merkel, Macron back Spain in crisis
Goldman Sachs Bank CEO touts Frankfurt for post-Brexit banking

World

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is on his way to the Philippines for security talks with Southeast Asian defence ministers
James Mattis US Secretary of Defense says to discuss N. Korea threat on Philippines trip
French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri arrives at an award ceremony in Venice on September 9, 2017
The Insult Ramallah scraps Lebanese film over Israel 'normalisation'
The Indonesian military said General Gatot Nurmantyo was unable to board his Emirates flight from the Indonesian capital after being refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection agency
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare