Home > News > World >

Brexit plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief

Brexit Plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief

A post-Brexit blueprint to replace Britain's customs union with the European Union will not be ready until the end of 2020, tax chief Jon Thompson has told lawmakers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, which legally takes place on March 29, 2019, but the real exit date will in effect be delayed by a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021 play

Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, which legally takes place on March 29, 2019, but the real exit date will in effect be delayed by a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A post-Brexit blueprint to replace Britain's customs union with the European Union will not be ready until the end of 2020, tax chief Jon Thompson has told lawmakers.

The "maximum facilitation" proposal favoured by Brexit supporters, which would use trusted-trader arrangements and technology to avoid border checks, could take three years to fully implement, HMRC chief Jon Thompson told the Brexit Select Committee, its chairman said Wednesday.

Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, which legally takes place on March 29, 2019, but the real exit date will in effect be delayed by a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021.

Chairman of the committee Hilary Benn revealed Thompson had written to lawmakers saying that parts of the so-called "max fac" plan "could take around three years, which takes us beyond December 2020".

The "max fac" is favoured by leading Conservative Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, but Prime Minister Theresa May is believed to support a new "customs partnership".

Under this arrangement, Britain would collect tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods heading to the continent.

Foreign Secretary Johnson on Wednesday urged May "to get on with" plans to leave the customs union, so that Britain can be free to strike trade deals with the rest of the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crashbullet

Related Articles

Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now
Politics A top Pence aide abruptly withdrew from his unusual White House role after Trump criticized him
Tech The 32 movies coming out this summer you can’t miss — from 'Infinity War' to 'Incredibles 2'
World In 2013 race, actress practiced her script in the trenches for de blasio
Finance MPs say Brexit could lead to huge upfront VAT bills on EU goods and increase border delays
Brexit 'All-consuming' divorce dictates - and jeopardises - May's agenda
Finance Goldman Sachs' new managing-director list is out — and it's the largest class in the firm's history (GS)
Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All the players drafted between first-pick Kyrie Irving and last-pick Isaiah Thomas in 2011
Pulse Movie Review Spider-Man: Homecoming is a charming party trick

World

Nurses working with the World Health Organization have begun carrying out a vaccination program to halt the outbreak
In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesman Aitor Esteban (L) congratulates Mariano Rajoy after being re-elected during the parliamentary investiture vote for Spanish prime minister at the Spanish Congress
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Analysts had predicted a high abstention rate given the apathy and discontent in a large section of the population
Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Luis Posada Carriles (L), a former CIA agent accused of terrorist attacks against Cuba, is seen here in 2014 protesting the US diplomatic opening to Cuba
Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90