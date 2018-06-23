Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Brazil's top court cancels ruling on Lula release

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil's top court cancels ruling on ex-president release

Brazil's Supreme Court has cancelled a ruling set for Tuesday on an appeal by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed from prison while he attempts to overturn his corruption sentence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Supporters of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva demonstrated in April after his imprisonment play

Supporters of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva demonstrated in April after his imprisonment

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil's Supreme Court has cancelled a ruling set for Tuesday on an appeal by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed from prison while he attempts to overturn his corruption sentence.

Lula, 72, has been behind bars since April after being convicted of accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe from Brazilian construction company OAS.

His lawyers argue that his case was politically motivated. Lula still leads in polls ahead of presidential elections in October.

Supreme Court Judge Edson Fachin on Friday withdrew the case from Tuesday's agenda several hours after a lower court of appeal, which sentenced Lula in January to 12 years' imprisonment, ruled that the sentence could not be referred to the Supreme Court.

The lower court said the top chamber should only handle cases related to possible constitutional violations, a standard which Lula's request did not meet.

Lula's lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins said in a statement that he will file a new appeal. He said he found it "strange" that the lower court reviewed the admissibility of an appeal several hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on a request for release.

Lula received another blow Friday with confirmation of an agreement for his ex-economy minister, Antonio Palocci, to cooperate with prosecutors.

Palocci told Brazil's top anti-corruption judge in September of a "blood pact" between Lula's Workers' Party and Brazil's Odebrecht construction company which gave the party the equivalent of $171 million.

Palocci has been jailed since 2016.

Prosecutors in May filed new graft charges against Lula, Palocci and two other political figures allegedly promised $40 million by Odebrecht, which is also linked to corruption scandals elsewhere in Latin America.

Lula was president from 2003 to the beginning of 2011. He left office with sky-high ratings, following a commodities-fueled economic boom and widely praised social programs to reduce poverty.

However, his legacy has been badly tarnished by revelations of a massive corruption network whose fallout continues to shake Brazilian politics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
2 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
3 Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMFbullet

Related Articles

Football Jailed Brazil ex-president Lula now a World Cup commentator
In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential poll
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
In Brazil Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term
Lula da Silva Brazil's e-president lashes out at imprisonment, loses privileges
In Brazil Dictator personally approved killings in '70s: report
In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
Lula da Silva One badly hurt in 'shooting attack' on vigil for Brazil's ex president

World

An image grab from a video released by the Iraqi Security Media Centre on May 25, 2018, shows an air strike by the Iraqi air force targeting a huge building in Syria's eastern Hajin region it said targeted a meeting of jihadist IS "leaders"
In Syria Iraq says it killed 45 IS jihadists in strike
Anti-Brexit campaigners are demanding a "people's vote" on whether to approve any final deal on Britain's divorce from the EU
In London Tens of thousands march for second Brexit vote
Plainclothes police wearing black and officers in uniform detained at least 30 protesters in Almaty
In Kazakhstan Government detains dozens gathering for opposition rally
France's far-right National Front co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen is resting at home after 11 days in hospital with pulmonary complications
Jean-Marie Le Pen France's politician out of hospital for 90th birthday party