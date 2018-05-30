Home > News > World >

Brazil Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes

In Brazil Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes

The giant truck strike in Brazil didn't just wipe food off supermarket shelves and dry up fuel supplies: it blew away unpopular President Michel Temer's little remaining authority, analysts say.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian President Michel Temer's handling of a truckers' strike has brought into question whether he can continue to govern in the remaining seven months of his administration play

Brazilian President Michel Temer's handling of a truckers' strike has brought into question whether he can continue to govern in the remaining seven months of his administration

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The giant truck strike in Brazil didn't just wipe food off supermarket shelves and dry up fuel supplies: it blew away unpopular President Michel Temer's little remaining authority, analysts say.

Several times during the so-far nine-day strike, Temer's center-right government has declared it's all over, only to find itself negotiating with protesters again.

When Temer agreed to the strikers' main demand of lower diesel prices on Sunday, road blockades persisted across the country Monday and at least partly into Tuesday.

When he did attempt to stand firm, calling out the army to escort food and fuel past picket lines under armed guard, that only restored supplies to a trickle.

Even before the crisis, Temer was the most unpopular Brazilian president on record. And with elections coming up in October, which he will not contest, he was already a lame duck.

But the strike debacle raises the question for some of whether he can govern at all in the remaining seven months of his administration.

"We've reached the point where the Temer government has nothing more to offer. He will end his mandate in extreme weakness, a zombie administration," said Andre Cesar, at Hold consultancy in Sao Paulo.

Cesar said he wasn't even sure Temer could last that long.

The scenario of an early Temer exit is increasingly being whispered in political circles too, Folha newspaper reported Tuesday, with the headline: "Chances are growing for Temer not to complete his mandate, members of Congress and the Supreme Court say."

Dropping the economic ball

Road blockades have persisted despite Temer's governemnt declaring a deal had been made several times play

Road blockades have persisted despite Temer's governemnt declaring a deal had been made several times

(AFP)

Temer came to power in 2016 with the self-declared mission to put order back in Brazil after more than a decade of what he said was ruinous leftist rule.

He wasn't elected into the office, taking over automatically after helping to engineer the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff.

That earned him hatred on the left in Brazil. On the right, Temer was initially welcomed, seen as bringing in a team of serious economists who could steer the country out of its deepest recession in history and lure back fleeing investors.

Temer used that momentum to push through market-friendly though widely unpopular austerity reforms.

But as public opposition grew to the reforms, he ran out of steam. His signature attempt to strip down the hugely generous pension system has ground to a halt in Congress.

Now the truck strike has cast doubts over another of his liberal policies -- the 2016 decision to allow state-controlled oil company Petrobras to set fuel prices.

That decision led to today's high costs and the truckers' revolt. There are calls now on the enfeebled Temer not just temporarily to bring prices back down but to do away with Petrobras' autonomy altogether.

The oil company will be under renewed pressure starting Wednesday when workers are due to mount their own strike.

With Temer having staked his entire credibility on the economic reforms, he's now left looking helpless.

"He's lost the capacity to coordinate and to constructively intervene, as he could at the start of his rule, when he was seen as a successful reformer," said Carlos Pereira, at the Getulio Vargas Foundation university.

"The Temer government is moribund."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86bullet
2 Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth daybullet
3 In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave...bullet

Related Articles

Football World Cup holds no fears for Iceland -- Gudmundsson
Democracy Day 5 glorious sporting moments since 1999
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
Football Brazil midfielder Fabinho to join Liverpool: official
Politics 'Truly just devastating stories': The bleak outlook from inside Venezuela's deepening crises
Football Group B throws up World Cup's first heavyweight showdown
Football Old hand Tabarez puts Uruguay back on World Cup map
Pope Francis Pontiff targets corruption in politics ahead of final Peru mass
Copacabana Beach Australian in serious condition after accident
Lula da Silva 4 ex-South American leaders back ex-Brazil President's comeback petition

World

Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, which advises the cabinet, approved a draft law which would introduce a prison term of up to five years and a penalty of 300,000 riyals for sexual harassment, weeks before the decades-long ban on women driving is lifted
Saudi Arabia Country seeks to criminalise sexual harassment
US artist Jeff Koons is pictured in New York in 2012 with one of his previous artwork installations of flowers, called "Tulips"
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
Alicia Pucheta is from the conservative Colorado Party, which has been in power for decades
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
French President Emmanuel Macron met 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 28
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy