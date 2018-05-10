Home > News > World >

Bosnia charges eight for trafficking pickpockets to France

Bosnia Country charges eight for trafficking pickpockets to France

Bosnian prosecutors on Thursday brought charges against eight people for running a human trafficking network that sent undocumented minors to pick pockets at tourist sites in Paris and other French cities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Louvre museum in Paris is a prime location for pickpockets play

The Louvre museum in Paris is a prime location for pickpockets

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bosnian prosecutors on Thursday brought charges against eight people for running a human trafficking network that sent undocumented minors to pick pockets at tourist sites in Paris and other French cities.

The crimes were committed from 2012 to 2015 and made the group nearly three million euros ($3.5 million), they said.

The eight men were charged notably with "organised crime, international human trafficking ... forgery of documents, money laundering, bribery," in both Bosnia and France, a prosecutors' statement said.

The suspects recruited women, children and minors in Bosnia, who were then transported to France to be forced to commit "thefts and pickpocketing in public places, subways, museums... and to send the money to the accused in Bosnia," the prosecutors said.

The accused also illegally obtained ID and travel documents for persons transported to France.

A former employee of the Bosnian embassy in Paris was targeted in an earlier probe and sentenced after pleading guilty.

The accused, none of whom has been arrested, include a municipal employee.

The operation was led in close cooperation with the French authorities as the "crimes seriously threatened security of citizens in France," the statement said.

In 2014 a French court sentenced the ringleader of a gang that forced young girls, mainly from Bosnia, into picking pockets on the Paris Metro to 12 years in prison.

Police said that at one time Fehim Hamidovic's gang was responsible for up to 75 percent of thefts on the Metro, Paris's underground rail network.

The gang trained the girls to pick pockets and find potential targets -- often Asian tourists known for carrying significant amounts of cash.

About 20 members of the gang were also on trial and sentenced to between one and five years in prison.

The gang was busted in 2010 and police estimated it stole a total of 1.3 million euros in Paris in 2009.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet
3 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet

Related Articles

Football For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments
Politics 3 countries where Russia's shadowy Wagner Group mercenaries are known to operate
In Bosnia 'No paramilitaries' among Serbs, leader says
United Nations War crimes judges quash radical Serb's acquittal
In Serbia Remorseless Seselj still dreams about 'Greater Country'
Sarajevo Cable car reopens 26 years after siege start
World Feared Russian bike gang comes to Bosnia. Bosnia shrugs
Politics Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince is taking a landmark US tour, meeting with with stars from Elon Musk and Bill Gates to Oprah
Football Salah-less Egypt lose to Greece in World Cup warm-up
Finance The 27 most 'miserable' countries in the world

World

US President Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong UN (R) June 12 in Singapore
In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
New Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan swept to power this week off the back of mass protests
Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
More than 3,000 politically charged ads taken out by a Russian operation to influence US politics were released by the House Intelligence Committee
In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
An ultramodern city-state, Singapore has robust security infrastructure and is widely considered one of the safest cities in Asia
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?