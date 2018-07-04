Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Bolivia to build museum at bottom of 'sacred lake'

Bolivia Country to build museum at bottom of 'sacred lake'

The move comes after thousands of priceless artifacts were discovered at the bottom of the abyss.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Titicaca is considered a sacred lake by locals, from which legendary figure Manco Capac is said to have emerged play

Titicaca is considered a sacred lake by locals, from which legendary figure Manco Capac is said to have emerged

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bolivia is to build an underwater museum in its sacred Lake Titicaca, the culture minister said.

The move comes after thousands of priceless artifacts were discovered at the bottom of the abyss.

"It will be both a tourist complex and a centre for archeological, geological and biological research, which will make it the only one in the world," culture minister Wilma Alanoca said on Tuesday.

The museum will cost $10 million (8.6 million euros) to build, in partnership with Belgian development agency Enabel. Alanoca said Belgium and Unesco would contribute $2 million to the project.

Titicaca holds an important place in the hearts of local people -- legend has it that Manco Capac, the son of the Sun God and his wife Mama Ocllo, emerged from its waters.

One of the main figures in Inca mythology, Manco Capac is believed to have founded the Peruvian city of Cusco, the historic capital of the Inca Empire from the 13th to 16th centuries.

Titicaca spans an area of 8,500 square kilometres (3,300 square miles) and straddles the border between Bolivia and Peru. At more than 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) altitude, it is the world's highest body of fresh water that is navigable by large vessels.

It was the birthplace of several local cultures before the arrival of Spanish colonialists.

The most recent excavations turned up 10,000 artefacts, made from bone, ceramics and metal, cooking utensils, as well as human and animal remains, dating back to the pre-Tiwanaku (before 300 AD), Tiwanaku (300-1100) and Inca (1100-1570) eras.

The museum will be situated close to the town of San Pedro de Tiquina, around 100 kilometers from the capital La Paz.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

Travel 5 of the world's cheapest countries to go on holiday
Entertainment Building itineraries around Oscar nominees
Evo Morales Bolivia's President lauds Che on 50th anniversary of death
Lifestyle The 48 least visited destinations in the world that should be on every globetrotter's bucket list
Fidel Castro Late leader's ashes reunited with 'Che' Guevara
Politics Bolivia is taking Chile to court over a war it lost 134 years ago — and it reenacted a pivotal battle on the final day of the case
Mauricio Hochschild. Old files reveal wartime tale of 'Bolivian Schindler'
International Court of Justice Bolivia battles Chile at UN's top court for sea access
Zika Bolivia reports first 3 virus-linked microcephaly cases
Chapecoense Real Bolivia air official alleges pressure over crash flight

World

Rohingya refugees gather near the fence in the "no man's land" between Myanmar and Bangladesh border as seen from Maungdaw, Rakhine state, on June 29
In Myanmar UN Chief says government arrests dozens of returning Rohingya
Nigerian police have found the bodies of 41 men with their throats cut, who they believe were gang members lynched over their involvement in cattle rustling
In Zamfara Police find bodies of 41 suspected bandits
A Syrian rebel fighter aims his Kalashnikov assault rifle near the frontline outside the southern city of Daraa on July 3, 2018
In Syria Rebels mull tough Russian terms for southern handover
Merkel this week survived a major political crisis that threatened to unseat her
Merkel German Chancellor warns Trump against trade war over car tariffs threat