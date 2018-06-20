Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

In impoverished Bolivia, president's new palace an eyesore for some

Evo Morales In impoverished Bolivia, president's new palace an eyesore for some

Bolivia's new presidential palace is certainly an attention-getter, from its heliport to its 29-story tower and its presidential jacuzzi in South America's poorest nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Evo Morales will soon unveil Bolivia's new presidential palace play

President Evo Morales will soon unveil Bolivia's new presidential palace

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bolivia's new presidential palace is certainly an attention-getter, from its heliport to its 29-story tower and its presidential jacuzzi in South America's poorest nation.

President Evo Morales, the Andean nation's leftist leader, is shrugging off naysayers.

This is "wasteful," opposition leader Samuel Doria Medina claims. The $34-40 million price tag would be better spent on a cancer hospital, he said.

Even a Bolivian cardinal, Toribio Ticona, took the time out of his day to denounce the princely luxury of the "Evo Palace."

Almost 40 percent of Bolivia's population lives in poverty.

The 120-meter (400-foot) skyscraper should not have been allowed under restrictions in La Paz's Spanish colonial old quarter.

But Morales got an exception from the legislature, where his allies are in control.

The building also boasts seven elevators, including one for the exclusive use of the commander in chief, local media reported.

Two floors will be reserved for the head of state, including a presidential suite of 1,068 square meters (11,500 square feet), according to plans revealed by the newspaper Pagina Siete.

It will also boast a sauna, a jacuzzi, a massage area and a gym.

In power for 12 years, Morales, the country's first indigenous president and a key leader of Latin America's far left, has been authorized by the courts to seek a fourth term in 2019, despite a referendum saying otherwise.

He has christened his new palace the "Great House of the People."

"We will leave a solid infrastructure, a legacy for the children of our children... of a strong, solid country, as opposed to a colonial state" that existed before Morales, Franklin Flores of the president's ruling party said Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
3 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet

Related Articles

Bolivia Bomb Update Government confirmed four killed in attack
Donald Trump President Maduro defies US President over constitution re-write
Antonio Guterres UN chief asks countries to save the oceans to avert 'global catastrophe'
In France Melenchon, the 'unbowed' hard left candidate
Michel Temer President released from hospital after heart procedure
Evo Morales Bolivia's President lauds Che on 50th anniversary of death
In Brazil Temer discharged from hospital after surgery
In Bolivia President Morales rejoices as court okays run for fourth term
Temer Brazil's president recuperating after heart procedure: hospital
Donald Trump Following US President, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem

World

Diosdado Cabello, pictured here in May 2017, was elected by a show of hands of the 545-member Assembly and replaces Delcy Rodriguez, a former foreign minister who President Nicolas Maduro last week appointed as his vice-president
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela President's ally named leader of Venezuela's ruling assembly
House Democrat Juan Vargas participated in a loud and rare protest against a sitting president by US lawmakers inside the US Capitol. Vargas and other Democrats were protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, who was meeting with Republicans
In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces Democratic rage on immigration
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hopes members will show unity at a summit next month, but acknowledges differences in view
NATO Alliance members will show unity despite differences - Stoltenberg
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, where agreement on returning US remains was reached
Kim Jong Un North Korea may soon return US soldier remains