Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks

In Nicaragua Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks

Nicaragua's prominent bishops on Friday convened rival government and civil group representatives to discuss reviving talks aimed at ending a spiraling crisis that's now left at least 162 dead.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Calls for the ouster of President Daniel Ortega -- a major force in Nicaraguan politics for the better part of 40 years -- along with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo are growing increasingly vehement play

Calls for the ouster of President Daniel Ortega -- a major force in Nicaraguan politics for the better part of 40 years -- along with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo are growing increasingly vehement

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nicaragua's prominent bishops on Friday convened rival government and civil group representatives to discuss reviving talks aimed at ending a spiraling crisis that's now left at least 162 dead.

The Central American country's Catholic clergy had earlier this week scheduled the 10:00 am (1600 GMT) meeting, at which they were to present their mediation proposal as well as embattled President Daniel Ortega's long-awaited response.

The previous evening, Nicaragua's Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) had raised to 162 the toll since anti-government protests broke out two months ago.

At least four people were killed -- including a 15-year old altar boy -- on Thursday, when armed paramilitaries and pro-government gangs attacked activists guarding demonstrators in the cities of Leon, Nagarote, Masatepe and Tipitapa, according to the CENIDH.

Ortega-backed repression appeared to spike throughout the country during Thursday's national 24-hour strike called by the National Alliance for Justice and Democracy, a coalition of students, entrepreneurs and other civil leaders.

"Ortega continues with his criminal policy against the people of Nicaragua, because he doesn't want to leave power even though people are asking him to leave," Azhalea Solis, a representative of the coalition, told AFP.

Delegates from that group will go to Friday's meeting, which Ortega's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada was also to attend.

The church previously called off talks with Ortega after a march led by victims' mothers turned deadly at the hands of Ortega-backed forces last month.

Nicaragua's descent into chaos was triggered on April 18 when relatively small protests against now-scrapped social security reforms were met with a government crackdown.

Those demonstrations mushroomed into a popular uprising that has seen activists brandishing homemade mortars and slingshots clash violently with anti-riot police and pro-Ortega paramilitaries.

Calls for the ouster of the leftist leader -- a major force in Nicaraguan politics for the better part of 40 years -- along with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo are growing increasingly vehement.

Many activists are demanding expediting the next presidential election set for late 2021 in a bid to oust Ortega, who has remained steadfast in his desire to maintain power.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meetingbullet

Related Articles

In Argentina Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion vote
In Nicaragua Top civic group calls strike as anti-president fury grows
In Nicaragua Crisis leaves vital street market with economic bruises
In Nicaragua Violence rages as prospect of crisis talks hangs in limbo
Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations
In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending Nicaragua violence

World

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi announced her decision on Friday
In Rome Mayor blocks street dedication for neofascist leader
China Friday swiftly retaliated by imposing "equal" tariffs on US products following a decision by Donald Trump to slap duties on $50 billion of Chinese products
China Country imposes equal tariffs on US imports in retaliation
Jan Zwartendijk was appointed the acting Dutch consul in July 1940, weeks after Red Army entered the Baltic state
Dalia Grybauskaite Dutch King, Lithuanian president honour unsung Holocaust hero
A migrant waits for a a host house at the Italian Red Cross camp in Ventimiglia on June 15, 2018
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis