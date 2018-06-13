Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Belgium may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader

In Belgium Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader

Belgian authorities faced calls Wednesday to investigate whether the Spanish secret services monitored former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont in Belgium without telling Brussels.

  • Published:
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont delivers a message via a video call from Germany during a Junts per Catalonia (Together for Catalonia) party meeting at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona on May 11, 2018 play

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont delivers a message via a video call from Germany during a Junts per Catalonia (Together for Catalonia) party meeting at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona on May 11, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgian authorities faced calls Wednesday to investigate whether the Spanish secret services monitored former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont in Belgium without telling Brussels.

In late March, after Puigdemont's arrest in Germany following his five months of exile in Belgium, several local media reported that a GPS tracking beacon had been found earlier under the Catalan leader's car.

Guy Rapaille, who heads Belgium's intelligence service Comite R, said it is "not impossible" that an investigation may be opened "in order to know what Belgium knew" of operations to track Puigdemont.

"What I can already say is that the Belgians did not take part in it. Normally, they should have been put in the loop," Rapaille was quoted as saying by Le Soir newspaper.

Members of the Belgian parliament have asked Comite R to investigate the reports Puigdemont was tracked.

"I want to know if the Spanish security services intervened in our territory," MP Peter Buysrogge was quoted as saying.

"And if that is the case, was State Security informed of this operation?" asked the deputy from the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.

Rapaille confirmed reports there had been a "surge" in activity by foreign intelligence services in Belgium, including those of Turkey and Rwanda suspected of monitoring their own citizens.

Puigdemont, who first fled to Belgium last October, was detained in Germany in March after Spain issued a European arrest warrant against him.

Madrid wants to extradite him to Spain to try him on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds for staging an independence referendum in Catalonia in October even though the courts had ruled it unconstitutional.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 Indo-Pacific region France challenges Beijing in South East China Seabullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018 World Cup
Football Cool Southgate keeping it calm for England - Dier
Yemi Alade Singer says she released 10 other songs before 'Johnny' became a hit.
Football World Cup group stage: five potential highlights
Football Rashford a concern for England on low-key arrival in Russia
Football Facts about Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid
2018 FIFA World Cup England suited to appeal in team photos
In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court
Football We may not be golden generation but we are united: Kane
Football Germany land at World Cup as Spain coach signs for Real Madrid

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders(MSF)/SOS Mediterranee shows rescued migrants and MSF personnel onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the ship Aquarius.
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat