Home > News > World >

Belgium indicts ex-minister in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal

In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal

Former Belgian minister Armand De Decker has been indicted for influence-peddling as part of the wide-ranging "Kazakhgate" probe into allegations of corruption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Armand De Decker, then reelected mayor of Uccle, pictured during a presentation in Brussels of the new coalition in the Brussels region municipality on October 17, 2012 play

Armand De Decker, then reelected mayor of Uccle, pictured during a presentation in Brussels of the new coalition in the Brussels region municipality on October 17, 2012

(BELGA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Belgian minister Armand De Decker has been indicted for influence-peddling as part of the wide-ranging "Kazakhgate" probe into allegations of corruption linked to a trade agreement between France and Kazakhstan, a public prosecutor said Monday.

It was the first time that Belgium authorities have charged anyone in connection with a case which has already led to charges against several people in France and raids on the offices of European aviation giant Airbus.

De Decker was one of the lawyers for Patokh Chodiev, a Kazakh businessman known to have close ties to the government in Astana.

The former Belgian development cooperation minister is suspected of having sought, in 2011, "to facilitate the granting of a transactional procedure" in favour of Chodiev, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office in Mons, western Belgium.

A magistrate "sent a letter notifying him of his indictment for influence peddling, adding that the alleged events took place in 2011.

At that time De Decker, a lawyer by training, had just joined the team in charge of defending Kazakh oligarchs, including Chodiev, in a corruption case in Belgium.

De Decker, also a former vice president of the Belgian Senate, allegedly used his influence to obtain a meeting at the home of the then justice minister, Stefaan De Clerck, to plead his client's cause.

In June 2011 Chodiev and his two co-defenants avoided trial and paid a hefty fine.

The "Kazakhgate" probe, opened in March 2013 in France, to establish whether kickbacks were paid to intermediaries in a massive 2010 trade deal with Kazakhstan, which included the sale of helicopters and trains.

Those already indicted in France include Jean-Francois Etienne des Rosaies, a former adviser to the French presidency and former senator Aymeri de Montesquiou, a former representative in central Asia for the then French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

De Decker, who denies influence-peddling, on Monday resigned from Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's liberal Reform Movement (MR), the party announced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet

Related Articles

In China Former top Chinese Communist official jailed for life for bribery
In Malaysia Opposition bets on 'tsunami' of Muslim support
Election Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans
Alexei Navalny Russian protest leader released after anti-Putin rally
Lebanon Top parties seek to protect monopoly as people votes
Vladimir Putin Five key events in post-Soviet Russia
Tunisia Country prepares for first free municipal elections
Luigi Di Maio Italy's politician fires ultimatum in govt talks
Vladimir Putin Kremlin's earnings list gives glimpse of officials' wealth
In Mexico Billionaire Slim jumps into election spat over airport

World

Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran
Trump President announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal
Nigerian survivors of a coastguard sea operation are blaming Italy for making deals with Libya
Migrants Survivors file lawsuit against Italy to European Court of Human Rights