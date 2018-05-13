Home > News > World >

Barred Iranian director gets standing Cannes ovation

In Iran Barred director gets standing Cannes ovation

The new film by Iran's Jafar Panahi, who is banned from leaving Iran, has premiered to a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival, with a seat left symbolically empty for the dissident director.

  • Published:
Actress Behnaz Jafari (R) cries next to Iranian actress Marziyeh Rezaei at the Cannes premiere of "Three Faces" by barred Iran's Jafari Panahi play

Actress Behnaz Jafari (R) cries next to Iranian actress Marziyeh Rezaei at the Cannes premiere of "Three Faces" by barred Iran's Jafari Panahi

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new film by Iran's Jafar Panahi, who is banned from leaving Iran, has premiered to a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival, with a seat left symbolically empty for the dissident director.

Panahi's children and the cast of "Three Faces", which is vying for the Palme d'Or top prize, were welcomed with thunderous applause as they arrived for the gala screening late Saturday.

The meditative story about the intertwined fate of three Iranian women is one of 21 movies in competition at the world's biggest film festival.

It is the second Iranian work in competition alongside Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows" starring Spanish star couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Panahi, 57, was banned from making movies and leaving the country after supporting mass protests in 2009 and making a series of films that critiqued the state of modern Iran.

Pleas by Oscar-winning US director Oliver Stone and other supporters to let him travel to Cannes have fallen on deaf ears in Tehran.

But the bans have not stopped Panahi from working in secret and his 2015 picture "Taxi" won the Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival to the consternation of his conservative critics back home.

His new film -- starring Panahi himself and veteran actress Behnaz Jafari -- puts the spotlight on the social and professional problems encountered by Iranian women, especially actresses.

Panahi is one of two Palme d'Or contenders to be barred from attending Cannes this year.

Russia's Kirill Serebrennikov missed Thursday's premiere of his much-praised film "Leto" after being placed under house arrest in Moscow on embezzlement charges his allies claim are political.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

In Israel People march, bask in national pride ahead of US embassy move
Iraq Country counts votes as record abstentions hit first post-IS poll
Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
Opinion From ice cube to black cube
In Iran Minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal
In Israel Eleven Iranians among dead in strikes on Syria Thursday: monitor
In Russia Companies to benefit from US Iran withdrawal
In Iraq Government holds first nationwide election since IS defeat
World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes
Trump Rift deepens as Europe seeks president alternatives

World

A general view of the Iranian parliament building in Tehran on June 8, 2017, one day after an attack on the complex
Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
South African photojournalist Sam Nzima points to his photo illustrating the brutality of the apartheid regime, showing Hector Pieterson carried by a fellow schoolboy after police gunned him down in Soweto in 1976
In South Africa Lensman who took iconic Soweto uprising photo dies
Official turnout on Saturday was 44.5 percent -- the lowest in any national poll since the US-led invasion
Iraq Country counts votes as record abstentions hit first post-IS poll
Israeli singer Netta Barzilai (aka Netta) performs after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on May 12, 2018
In Israel Singer suffered weight taunts on road to Eurovision glory