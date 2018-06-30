Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Austria's priorities as it takes European Union helm

Austria Country's priorities as it takes European Union helm

The divisive issue of migration will be top of the agenda as Austria's rightwing government takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government will have to oversee EU budget negotiations and make progress on the enlargement of the bloc through the Western Balkans nations play

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government will have to oversee EU budget negotiations and make progress on the enlargement of the bloc through the Western Balkans nations

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The divisive issue of migration will be top of the agenda as Austria's rightwing government takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Sunday.

"A Europe that protects" is the motto Vienna has chosen for its third period in the leadership role, which passes between different EU member states.

The presidency gives Austria the opportunity to chair meetings and set agendas as the bloc grapples with the continuing migrant influx, management of its borders and other issues such as Brexit.

As well as migration -- which headed Austria's list of priorities even before the EU's summit on refugees this week -- Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government will have to oversee EU budget negotiations and make progress on the enlargement of the bloc through the Western Balkans nations.

However, achieving tangible results is expected to be difficult, in part owing to the start of campaigning for European elections in May 2019, and also because of the stalling Brexit negotiations with Britain ahead of its departure in March 2019.

Migration

Europe has been plunged into a political crisis in recent weeks after Italy and Malta both refused to allow a rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants to dock. Spain eventually offered it safe port.

Kurz's government, in alliance with the far-right party FPO, is tough on migration, calling for a more restrictive EU policy, including increased protection of the bloc's external borders.

The Austrian presidency calls for "security" first on its website, saying tighter borders help the "fight against illegal immigration".

Reform to the so-called Dublin asylum regulations, which say migrants must be dealt with by the first country in which they arrive, is also causing tension between member states.

It is unlikely Austria will be able to resolve the standoff, as Vienna supports the Visegrad countries of Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia which reject Brussels' proposal to allocate asylum seekers in times of crisis.

EU budget

Another major challenge is progress on negotiations on the EU's long-term budget for the period from 2021 to 2027.

Kurz this week repeated his view it was "possible" to reach an agreement before the European Parliament elections.

However, the negotiations are complicated by proposed cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the largest single area of EU spending and one dear to major farm producers France and Spain.

And it will also be first time the budget will finance military capabilities and infrastructure to be used by armies, therefore giving financial means to a common defence policy.

Enlargement policy

Austria, because of its central position in Europe and its history, wants greater integration of its Western Balkan neighbours into the union.

"This region is part of Europe in terms of economic policy and security and has proved a reliable partner during the migration crisis," Vienna said stressing the importance of "stability".

On Tuesday, the EU agreed to open negotiations to join the bloc with Albania and the ex-Yugoslav republic of Macedonia starting in June next year, provided certain conditions are met.

Austria would have preferred the move to have happened under its presidency, but France and the Netherlands pushed it through.

Vienna intends to lend a hand to the countries as they move towards joining the bloc, as well as Serbia and Montenegro, who are less advanced in negotiations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake albumbullet

Related Articles

In Libya 3 babies dead, 100 missing in latest shipwreck
Trump US President told Macron that France should quit EU: report
In Australia BAE wins huge frigate contract: reports
Theresa May British PM admits Brexit talks must quicken as EU warns time running out
Illegal Migrants The routes to Europe
Opinion Migration to Europe is down sharply. So is it still a 'crisis'?
European Union EU split on migration at 'mother of all summits'
World In volgograd, it's stalin who lurks on the sideline
Pulse Weddings This Igbo bride, English groom are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos

World

Mexicans in Moscow prepared for their Day of the Dead parade but were banned from staging the event outdoors as planned
Russia Day of the Dead fiesta on Red Square? Over my dead body
France 24 broadcasts in English on Russian satellite packages
In Russia Government accuses France 24 TV of breaking media law
A museum in Buenos Aires is dedicated to Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona Argentines caught between love and indifference for legend
US President Donald Trump said he will announce his next pick for the Supreme Court on July 9, 2018
Trump US President to announce Supreme Court pick July 9