Home > News > World >

Austria :  Country's far right seeks interior ministry top job in coalition talks

Austria Country's far right seeks interior ministry top job in coalition talks

Kurz's conservative OeVP party won 31.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, near-complete results show.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Austria's far-right Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache has said that the position of interior minister is among the party's priorities in up-coming coalition talks play

Austria's far-right Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache has said that the position of interior minister is among the party's priorities in up-coming coalition talks

(APA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Austria's far-right Freedom Party said Wednesday it wants the top job in the interior ministry in exchange for entering a coalition with election winner Sebastian Kurz.

Kurz's conservative OeVP party won 31.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, near-complete results show, and the populist Freedom Party (FPOe) came in third on 26.0 percent.

The Social Democrats (SPOe) of incumbent Chancellor Christian Kern came second with 26.9 percent.

"We have several red lines," FPOe chairman Heinz-Christian Strache said in his first press conference since the vote.

"The interior ministry is a precondition" for government participation, he added.

Strache, 48, said he saw "no reason to rush" the negotiations, which could begin at the end of the week.

"We will not enter into a coalition at any price," the far-right leader said.

The FPOe, whose rise has mirrored that of other populist parties in Europe, is demanding increased border security, Swiss-style direct democracy and economic reforms.

Its leaders have also said Islam "has no place" in Austria.

At 31, Kurz is the world's youngest leader-in-waiting. The conservative is expected to be given a mandate to form a government on Friday.

Kurz on Tuesday had said he expected Austria to play an "active" role in the European Union -- in contrast with the long-held views of the eurosceptic, anti-immigrant FPOe.

Strache did not address Kurz's comments on the EU in his press conference.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 Trump President warns McCain: 'I fight back, and it won't be pretty'bullet

Related Articles

Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government
In Austria 31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellor
In Austria Kurz: Europe's youngest leader in waiting
Czech Fayre's not fair for Eastern Europeans
Brexit EU calls for quick compromise on new passport-free zone rules
In Austria 'Whizz-kid' seen moving country right in election
In Austria 'Burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks
Catalonia Catalan referendum stirs up Balkan nationalists' hopes

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves for the weekly Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, from Downing Street in central London on October 18, 2017
May PM vows to make it easy for EU citizens to stay in UK
A soldier of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces walks through a battered street in Raqa after the fighters retook the city from Islamic State jihadists
Kazakhstan Next round of Syria talks at end October
In the smartphone game called 'Clap for Xi Jinping: A Great Speech', 10-second clips from Xi Jinping's more than three-hour speech are played, after which players tap on their phones along with the assembled delegates
Xi Jinping China mobile users tap phones to 'applaud' president's speech
China said Thursday the United States should "abandon its biased views" towards the country in response to cutting statements made by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
China Beijing says US should 'abandon biased views' of country