Home > News > World >

Australia's deputy PM accused of sexual harassment

In Australia Embattled deputy PM accused of sexual harassment

Australia's embattled deputy leader Barnaby Joyce was accused of sexual harassment Friday, as pressure mounted on him to quit as controversy over an affair with a now-pregnant former aide showed no sign of abating.

  • Published:
Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), already under fire over an affair, is now facing a sexual harassment allegation play

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), already under fire over an affair, is now facing a sexual harassment allegation

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia's embattled deputy leader Barnaby Joyce was accused of sexual harassment Friday, as pressure mounted on him to quit as controversy over an affair with a now-pregnant former aide showed no sign of abating.

Joyce, whose National Party rules alongside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Liberals, has been front-page news in Australia for two weeks since it emerged he had left his wife of 24 years for his younger former media adviser, who is now expecting their baby boy.

He was accused of "a shocking error of judgement" by Turnbull, with Joyce, who has four daughters, hitting back by calling the prime minister "inept".

Now the 50-year-old is facing a sexual harassment allegation, with his party confirming a complaint had been lodged, reportedly by a West Australian woman.

Joyce was cited by local media as describing the claim as "spurious and defamatory" and was expected to hold a press conference later Friday to address the issue.

He was due to be the acting prime minister this week with Turnbull meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington, but opted to take leave.

With Foreign Minister Julie Bishop also out of the country, the role has been assumed by Senate leader Mathias Cormann, who said any harassment claim must be taken seriously.

"Any allegation of sexual harassment is a very serious allegation," he told reporters Friday.

"I understand that a formal complaint has been made, and that that complaint is being investigated. I mean, at this point, that is really all that I have to say about it."

Colleagues of Joyce are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his handling of the love-child scandal.

He has opted to give several media interviews this week, at a time when he was expected to be on vacation and out of the spotlight.

A party meeting on Monday could decide his fate, with one of Joyce's party's backbenchers already publicly calling on him to quit.

A furious Turnbull, who relies on the smaller National Party to govern, has slapped a formal ban on sex between cabinet members and their staff in the wake of the Joyce affair.

He twice declined to offer support for his deputy when asked by reporters in Washington on Thursday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

The daily media headlines on the scandal have riveted the Australian public and sparked debate about workplace culture amid the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

But it has also highlighted the perilous state of the coalition government, which just a few months ago survived a crisis over lawmakers' dual citizenship that threatened its wafer-thin parliamentary majority.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Hun Sen Cambodian PM vows to 'shame' Australia if pressured over politics
Xu Liangquan Chinese veteran, 100, and his wife, 101, celebrate 80 years of marriage
Wildlife At least 8,000 great white sharks off Australia coast: researchers
In New Zealand Authorities to probe abuse of children in state care
Malcolm Turnbull Australia toughens foreign investment rules amid China concerns
In Maldives Opposition leader urges global community to help end crisis
In Australia 7 injured in hot air balloon crash
In Britain 100 years of women's suffrage: How one group changed history
In Malaysia Minister says no mystery over 'missing' MH370 search ship
John Fuller 'US presence matters' says admiral on carrier in the South China Sea

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015