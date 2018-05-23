Home > News > World >

Australian priest guilty of concealing child abuse steps down

In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child abuse steps down

An Australian archbishop who became one of the world's highest-ranked church officials found guilty of covering up child sex abuse announced Wednesday he will stand down from his official duties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic church. play

Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic church.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Australian archbishop who became one of the world's highest-ranked church officials found guilty of covering up child sex abuse announced Wednesday he will stand down from his official duties.

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, 67, was accused of concealing abuse in the 1970s by notorious paedophile priest Jim Fletcher in New South Wales state by failing to report the allegations.

He denied the charges but was found guilty by a Newcastle court this week of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person.

Wilson, who faces up to two years in jail, said Wednesday he was stepping aside from his church duties while he weighs up the magistrate's verdict.

"I am still considering those reasons together with my legal advisors," he said in a statement.

"While I do so, it is appropriate that, in the light of some of his Honour’s findings, I stand aside from my duties as Archbishop."

Wilson's legal team had made four attempts to have the case thrown out, arguing his diagnosis of Alzheimer's should preclude him from trial -- even though it did not prevent him retaining his position in the church.

Sentencing will be at a later date and the archbishop on Wednesday left the door ajar for a formal resignation as the case unfolds.

"If at any point in time it becomes necessary or appropriate for me to take more formal steps, including by resigning as Archbishop, then I will do so," he said.

There was no dispute that paedophile Fletcher, who is now dead, sexually abused altar boy Peter Creigh, with the hearing focused on whether Wilson, then a junior priest, was told about it.

The magistrate did not accept Wilson's defence that he did not remember the conversation and found Creigh, who broke down in tears after the verdict, "had no motive or interest to deceive or make up the conversation".

Child abuse survivor advocates are hopeful the case will have wide-ranging implications for other jurisdictions to begin investigating those who may have been aware of child abuse but failed to report it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting...bullet

Related Articles

Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
United Nations Votes to send war crimes probe to Gaza
Cash is king The fall of Malaysia's disgraced first couple
In China Government confirms first human case of H7N4 bird flu
John Fuller 'US presence matters' says admiral on carrier in the South China Sea
Cyclone Gita Aid reaches Tonga as storm passes Fiji

World

North Korea plans to destroy its nuclear test facility as a goodwill gesture
North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts
Voters will decide whether to repeal a constitutional ban on all abortions except in cases where the mother's life is at risk
In Ireland Campaign for abortion referendum turns testy
The arrests come a month before the kingdom is slated to lift its driving ban on women
In Saudi Arabia Arrests of women activists drive home message - change comes from the top
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has toughened his tone on Iran, leading to speculation over a fresh push from Washington for regime change
In Iran Speculation mounts over US push for regime change