Home > News > World >

Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse

In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse

An Australian archbishop was Tuesday found guilty of covering up child sex abuse in the 1970s -- one of the highest-ranked church officials globally to be successfully prosecuted for such offences.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic church. play

Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic church.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Australian archbishop was Tuesday found guilty of covering up child sex abuse in the 1970s -- one of the highest-ranked church officials globally to be successfully prosecuted for such offences.

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson was accused of concealing abuse by notorious paedophile priest Jim Fletcher in the New South Wales Hunter region by failing to report the allegations.

His legal team reportedly made four attempts to have the case thrown out, arguing Wilson's diagnosis of Alzheimer's should preclude him from trial -- although it did not prevent him retaining his position in the church.

Magistrate Robert Stone found him guilty at Newcastle Local Court of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person, with the archbishop facing a maximum of two years in jail. Sentencing will be at a later date.

There was no dispute during the hearing that Fletcher, who is now dead, sexually abused altar boy Peter Creigh, but that Wilson, then a junior priest, did nothing about it when he was told.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported from the court that Stone found Creigh to be a truthful and reliable witness.

"I am satisfied and find that Mr Creigh described to the accused he performed fellatio of Fletcher and masturbated Mr Fletcher," he said.

Stone added that he did not accept Wilson could not remember a 1976 conversation in which Creigh described the abuse, saying he "had no motive or interest to deceive or make up the conversation".

The charges laid against Wilson, in 2015, stemmed from the work of Strike Force Lantle, which since 2010 had investigated claims of child abuse concealment by former and current clergy attached to the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese of the Catholic Church.

His conviction is another headache for Pope Francis, whose papacy has been haunted by allegations of sex abuse among Catholic priests.

Last week, 34 Chilean bishops announced their resignation over a child sex abuse scandal.

Several members of the Chilean church hierarchy are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by Chilean paedophile priest Fernando Karadima during the 1980s and 1990s.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting at seabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet

Related Articles

Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
In Chile All bishops quit over child abuse scandal
Sex Abuse Pope receives Chilean bishops over scandal
In US New York attorney general resigns after women abuse report
Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials over sex abuse charges
Allegations Sex abuse scandal haunts Australia's top Catholic cleric
Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic church
Pope Francis Scandals overshadow Pontiff's meetings in Chile
Pope Francis Pontiff begins Latin America visit in Chile Monday

World

Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (L), with Italian lawyer Giuseppe Conte (R), who could become the country's next prime minister. L), shakes hands with Italian lawyer Giuseppe Conte, as Di Maio presents his would-be cabinet team. Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far right party League (Lega) who have reached an agreement on a joint program, have to present their choice to lead the government today on May 21, 2018 and according to the Italian medias Giuseppe Conte could be their candidate.
In Italy Populists name pick for Prime Minister
Ibrahima Kassory Fofana has been named Guinea's new prime minister
In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media
Currency exchange employees count banknotes in the northeastern Syrian town of Qamishli on May 2, 2018
In Syria Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems
Activists dig trenches and make other fortifications to build a new front line against "Ukrainian tanks" not far from the pro-Russian rebel capital of Donetsk on May 5, 2018
In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east