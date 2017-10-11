Home > News > World >

Australia :  Govt offers to move PNG refugees to Nauru

Australia Govt offers to move PNG refugees to Nauru

Refugees held in an Australian camp in Papua New Guinea that is slated to close this month have been offered the option of moving to another detention centre on the island of Nauru.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An undated photo obtained from the Refugee Action Coalition shows a man walking between tents at Australia's regional processing centre on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea play

An undated photo obtained from the Refugee Action Coalition shows a man walking between tents at Australia's regional processing centre on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea

(REFUGEE ACTION COALITION/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Refugees held in an Australian camp in Papua New Guinea that is slated to close this month have been offered the option of moving to another detention centre on the island of Nauru.

Under Canberra's harsh immigration policy, asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat are barred from entering the country and are instead sent to remote Pacific camps pending eventual resettlement elsewhere.

Conditions in the camps have been widely criticised by refugee advocates and medical professionals, with reports of widespread abuse, self-harm and mental health problems.

A PNG court ruled last year that holding people on Manus was unconstitutional and the camp is now set to close by the end of October, with Canberra saying on Wednesday that refugees could move to Nauru instead.

"The government of Nauru has agreed to receive PNG-determined refugees in Nauru to await third country resettlement," a spokesman for Australia's Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement.

"Relocation is voluntary; no one will be forced to move to Nauru."

The detainees face an October 23 deadline to express their interest in moving to Nauru.

Canberra also struck a deal with former president Barack Obama for the United States to resettle an unspecified number of refugees from Manus and Nauru, but the agreement has been harshly criticised by his successor, Donald Trump.

A first batch of 54 refugees from Manus were notified of their acceptance to the US in late September, with 24 flying out to America a few days later.

But hundreds more remain at the camp, with some expressing fears that a transfer to Nauru could further prolong their agony.

"Sending refugees from Manus prison camp to Nauru is unacceptable," tweeted one Manus detainee, Behrouz Boochani.

"How can the gov want to send people from hell to another hell after 4yrs?"

Daniel Webb from the Human Rights Law Centre, which has challenged offshore detention in court, called on the government to transfer the refugees to Australia instead.

"If (Australian Prime Minister) Malcolm Turnbull honestly believes that people will eventually go to the US -- fine. But in the meantime he should bring them here to safety in Australia," Webb said in a statement.

"If Malcolm Turnbull leaves people in danger any longer, then further misery, suffering and death is absolutely inevitable."

Some 371 men, women and children are being held at Nauru, with a further 791 on Manus, according to immigration department figures as of July 31.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet

Related Articles

In Australia Film shot at camp for asylum hopefuls hits foreign screens
North Korea Country hacked Seoul's war plan
In Political Saga Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court
In Israel Police detains dozens in 'horror clown' craze
In Philippines Govt. to start extradition process for NY plotter: minister
In Australia Blaze at Moscow shopping centre forces 3,000 to evacuate
In Australia Amnesty nets 50,000 guns
In Indonesia Eruption fears as 57,000 flee Bali volcano amid tremors
In Australia Major terror attack 'inevitable', top cop says
In Australia Giant sea snail plan to rescue Barrier Reef

World

People walk behind a banner reading "The Togolese people say no! 50 years is enough." as thousands of protesters march through the streets of Lome on October 5, 2017, during a demonstration against President Faure Gnassingbe
In Togo Govt bans marches hours after opposition announces one
Supporters of Catalan independence were left caught between elation and confusion after their regional leader Carles Puigdemont accepted the "mandate of the people" but proposed suspending its immediate implementation to allow for dialogue
In Catalan Joy and confusion after leader's 'independence' speech
The wife of a suspected member of the Islamic State (IS) group holds her child as she waits on the western frontline to be questioned after fleeing the centre of Raqa, on October 8, 2017
In Raqa Talks underway on letting civilians leave: coalition
French Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb (L) announced a major reshuffle of staff in the centre-east Rhone region where the Tunisian attacker was held for theft and then released
Marseille Attacker 'Errors' let killer walk free before attack