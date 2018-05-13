Home > News > World >

At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages in Afghan city

In Afghan At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages

At least nine people were killed and more than 30 injured when militants detonated bombs and stormed a government building Sunday in a continuing attack in an eastern Afghan city, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Smoke rises from a building during an ongoing attack in Jalalabad play

Smoke rises from a building during an ongoing attack in Jalalabad

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least nine people were killed and more than 30 injured when militants detonated bombs and stormed a government building Sunday in a continuing attack in an eastern Afghan city, officials said.

A thick column of smoke rose into the sky after two explosions near Jalalabad's directorate of finance, the Nangarhar provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that "a number of attackers" had entered the building.

"Security forces are in the area chasing and fighting them," he said, adding that one attacker "is down" and the clearing operation was continuing.

"Around noon a big boom shook our building," Qaisar told AFP from a Jalalabad hospital.

"I then saw at least two armed attackers entering the building. My friends ran to hide and I jumped from a window.

"I have broken my leg and arm but was able to get out of the building. Some of my friends are still stuck there."

The body of a policeman and eight civilians, along with 36 wounded people had been brought to hospitals in Jalalabad, said Dr Najibullah Kamawal, director of the city health department.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Jalalabad is the capital of restive Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan. Some areas of the province are a stronghold of the Islamic State group but Taliban fighters are also active there.

It was the latest deadly violence to strike Afghanistan as militant groups step up attacks and US-backed Afghan forces intensify air strikes and ground offensives.

The assault came days after suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparently coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations Wednesday, killing at least ten people.

April saw a series of attacks across the country targeting voter registration centres as Afghanistan gears up for long-delayed legislative elections due in October.

The Taliban and IS have made clear their intention of disrupting the elections. Officials are concerned that a low voter turnout will undermine the credibility of the poll.

The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace overture by the Afghan government.

Operation Al Khandaq will target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters", a Taliban statement said in late April.

But the Islamic State group has also stepped up attacks in recent months, particularly in Kabul.

Nine journalists, including AFP's chief photographer in Kabul Shah Marai, were among 25 people killed in a double suicide blast claimed by IS in the capital on April 30.

Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians as security forces struggle to keep the militants at bay following the withdrawal of NATO combat forces at the end of 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
Election Afghanistan extends deadline for voter registration amid violence
In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press Freedom Day
In Afghanistan Outrage after bloody day for Afghan journalists
Politics Deadly day in Afghanistan: 10 journalists, 1 US soldier, and multiple civilians killed in 4 separate incidents
In Afghanistan 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy
Jens Stoltenberg NATO could help with Afghan election security
In Afghanistan Lack of oversight for donations: US watchdog
In Kabul Shiites mourns loss of 'invincible hero' in suicide blast
In Kabul Suicide attack on voter registration centre kills 31

World

Indonesia has been on high alert over attacks by militants
In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said
In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
A woman injured during the stampede is carried away by a policeman
In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration
A child being transferred to the Aquarius
In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast