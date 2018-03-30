Home > News > World >

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes open heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Former California Gov undergoes emergency open heart surgery

The former governor of California is believed to be in a stable condition.

  • Published:
Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery play

Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

(Francois Lenoir/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has undergone emergency open-heart surgery, according to US reports.

The 70-year-old underwent the medical procedure on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Schwarzenegger was scheduled to have a catheter valve replacement and developed complications, US reports say.

The procedure usually means the patient can avoid having open-heart surgery.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA reportedly decided an emergency open-heart operation was needed and Schwarzenegger was in theatre for several hours.

The former governor of California is believed to be in a stable condition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergey Mavrodi MMM founder dies of heart attack at 62bullet
2 In Afghan Mum cradling baby during university exam goes viralbullet
3 Donald Trump From Russia to sex: scandals shake US first familybullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron French President's 'real world' climate summit to focus on finance
In US Donations to Anti-Defamation League surge
In Paris Global pact on environmental rights to be presented to UN
Climate Change US void hard to miss at Paris summit
Macron Leaders join French President to discuss climate cash crunch
Emmanuel Macron Bid for environmental rights pact to kick off in Paris
From Stardom To Politics Some precedents of celebrities who have become presidents

World

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, pictured in February 2018, said he generally agreed with the idea of the law but could not accept it as is
Andrzej Duda Polish president vetoes law demoting communist-era officers
French judiciary police officers work near the site where Rahim Namazov, an Azerbaijani journalist living in exile in France, and his wife were targeted by gunfire in Colomiers, outside Toulouse
In France Azerbaijani exile shot, wife murdered: police
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, nine days before general elections, that he has a list of 2,000 people paid to topple his government and let immigrants flood in
Viktor Orban Hungary's PM says 2,000 people paid to topple him
Map showing the Greek province of Macedonia and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Their foreign ministers met in Vienna on Friday for UN-mediated talks on a long-running dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic's name.
Macedonia A decades-long quarrel over a name