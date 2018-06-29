Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Army's role under the spotlight

In Nicaragua Army's role under the spotlight

The presence of armed and hooded paramilitaries on the streets of Nicaragua has sparked calls for the army to intervene to end two months of unrest that has killed more than 200 people.

  • Published:
Demonstrators protect themselves behind barricades last month in the Nicaraguan town of Masaya play

Demonstrators protect themselves behind barricades last month in the Nicaraguan town of Masaya

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The presence of armed and hooded paramilitaries on the streets of Nicaragua has sparked calls for the army to intervene to end two months of unrest that has killed more than 200 people.

Human rights groups have consistently denounced the shady pro-government forces which are accused of being involved in the killing of scores of anti-government protesters.

"You cannot have two armies in this country. Under the constitution, the Nicaraguan army should disarm the paramilitaries," said a former ambassador to the US, Carlos Tunnerman, now a member of a civil society delegation in talks with the government to end the unrest.

The protests began in April as demonstrations against now-scrapped social security reforms, but a heavy-handed police reaction transformed them into demands for justice for those killed, and for the exit of President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The military has publicly committed itself not to take part in repression of anti-government protests, and called for dialogue and an end to the violence.

Human rights lawyer Braulio Abarca calls for the release of young people held in a prison that was a notorius torture center during the Somoza dictatorship play

Human rights lawyer Braulio Abarca calls for the release of young people held in a prison that was a notorius torture center during the Somoza dictatorship

(AFP/File)

But its attitude has been criticized as ambiguous. When Ortega appeared in public for the first time since the beginning of the protests, he was accompanied by the army chief, General Julio Cesar Aviles. And residents in flashpoint areas have reported the presence of soldiers or ex-soldiers siding with riot police during clashes.

Economic interests

"If the army is claiming to contribute to a peaceful solution through dialogue, it must disarm paramilitary groups," said Edmundo Jarquin, a former presidential candidate and member of a dissident wing of Ortega's leftist Sandinista party.

Several analysts told AFP that the army's main aim is to defend its own economic interests.

Through an offshoot financial arm, the military controls construction, real estate and financial companies, as well as a hospital, and has investments in the New York Stock Exchange, said military analyst Roberto Orozco.

Members of a movement called April 19 hold up homemade mortars during a rally in Masaya in June play

Members of a movement called April 19 hold up homemade mortars during a rally in Masaya in June

(AFP/File)

"That could be one of the factors that could tip the balance. When your corporate interests are threatened or when you reach a situation of total ungovernability," he said.

Defense and security specialist Elvira Cuadra said "the position of the army with respect to the Ortega-Murillo government has been more of an alliance than of subordination."

"This is down to its institutional strength, the force of arms and the economic power it has acquired over several decades," she said.

The army has played a crucial role in the recent history of this poor Central American country, fighting two wars in the 1970s and 1980s and many believe that if it wanted to, it could intervene to stop the violence and politically pressure Ortega to resign.

The 13,000-strong force grew out of the former FSLN guerrilla movement that overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979. According to a 2016 review by the Security and Defense Network of Latin America, it operates on an annual budget of $75 million.

'Passive complicity'

Ortega has kept the relationship sweet over his years in power by changing the length of service and the retirement age to benefit the Sandinista old guard.

As a result, says Orozco, "the army is divided. The High Command is loyal to Ortega, not only for business reasons, but also because he kept them in their commands."

But the rank and file are "discontent" because the power rests with the old guard and promotions are frozen.

But for now the army is walking a fine line. If it gets directly involved with Ortega and directly suppresses protests, it will expose itself to sanctions, such as those Washington imposed on police chiefs involved in a deadly crackdown on protesters.

Former guerrilla commander Luis Carrion called on the army to abandon its "passive complicity" and disarm the paramilitaries.

But others have been more cautious.

"We must demythify the role of the army as something that would tip the balance. They can't become political actors to resolve the crisis," said Caudra.

"That is the responsibility of the government," she said.

If the army does intervene, it could be that, according to Orozco, "the cure is worse than the disease."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet

Related Articles

Alexei Navalny Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years
Korean War S. Korea seeks to stem asylum arrivals
In U.S Myanmar downgraded in trafficking report
Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake album
Mexico's Meade Talented technocrat in ruling party's shadow
Stolen Babies Courts and DNA help Chile mothers search for 'children'
Mexico's Anaya 'Boy wonder' seeking biggest job yet
Capital Gazette Several dead in newsroom shooting in Maryland Annapolis
Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president Supreme Court pick

World

China's government is attempting to tackle a debt mountain and corporate defaults at home even as the Trump administration prepares to roll out tariffs on some $34 billion of Chinese imports next week
US trade war upends China's economic balancing act
Justice Anthony Kennedy's impending departure will likely spell a shift to the right for the US Supreme Court
Justice Anthony Kennedy Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires
The US candidate to head the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ken Isaacs has come under fire for publishing numberous tweets saying Islam is inherently a violent religion
United Nation Migration agency to elect new chief in test for Trump
Mexico's presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya has mounted a campaign straight out of Silicon valley, roaming an open stage with his shirt open at the collar, and promising to address Mexico's problems with innovation and ideas
Mexico's Anaya 'Boy wonder' seeking biggest job yet