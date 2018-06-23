Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentina gets first $15 bn from IMF

Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMF

Argentina on Friday received $15 billion, the first tranche of a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help stabilize its fragile economy, the South American nation's central bank said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A trader looks at a Buenos Aires Stock Exchange screen, with the market volatile before the first tranche of an IMF loan arrived play

A trader looks at a Buenos Aires Stock Exchange screen, with the market volatile before the first tranche of an IMF loan arrived

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina on Friday received $15 billion, the first tranche of a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help stabilize its fragile economy, the South American nation's central bank said.

Following a currency crisis in April and May, the IMF announced the $50 billion standby loan in early June after Latin America's third largest economy sought help to bolster market confidence.

The peso plunged to a record low this month, and since the start of the year the currency has dropped more than 30 percent against the dollar.

On Wednesday the Washington-based IMF approved the $50 billion aid package. It said the first $15 billion will contribute to budget support while the $35 billion balance will be "precautionary."

The fund said that its assistance would back efforts by Buenos Aires to put public debts on a sustainable path, reduce the need for financing and tackle inflation while strengthening the central bank's independence, while maintaining social spending.

Argentina has a bitter history with the global crisis lender, which many Argentines view as having imposed tough conditions that worsened economic pain 17 years ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
2 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
3 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet

Related Articles

Football World Cup fans flock to party in Moscow's 'street of lights'
Football Messi on a mission as Argentina train with renewed hope
Football Germany face crunch Sweden clash as Belgium eye knockouts
Football From Russia to Leicester and back for record-breaking Musa
World Cup 2018 And the Super Eagles flew – Nigeria back in contention after Iceland win
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Iceland win
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles morale-boosting win
Football Germany face crunch Sweden clash as Belgium eye knockouts

World

A Venezuelan woman and her baby are vaccinated against measles in Cucuta, Colombia; more than 2,000 cases of the deadly viral disease have been detected in Venezuela since 2017
In Venezuela Government urged to stop spread of measles, diphtheria
Time Magazine has come under fire for its cover on migrant families being separated by Donald Trump's administration -- since the child depicted was not affected by the practice
Fact-check Was migrant girl on US border taken from mother? Unfounded
African migrants rescued by the Libyan coast guard arrive at a naval base in Tripoli on June 21, 2018
In Libya 5 migrants die, nearly 200 rescued
Surrogacy is illegal in China, forcing those who can afford it to look for potential options abroad
In Cambodia Government finds 33 surrogate mothers in raid on illegal business