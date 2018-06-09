Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Anti-corruption group seeks probe of Macron's campaign accounts

In France Anti-corruption group seeks probe of Macron's campaign accounts

An anti-corruption association said Friday it will file a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office to open an inquiry into the campaign accounts of President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during his election campaign in April 2017 play

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during his election campaign in April 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An anti-corruption association said Friday it will file a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office to open an inquiry into the campaign accounts of President Emmanuel Macron.

Several French media have published reports claiming Macron obtained huge discounts from venues and service providers during last year's presidential race.

"These reductions, in the order of 75 percent, must be brought to light," said the Republican Front for intervention against corruption (Fricc), which is accusing the Macron campaign of "illegal financing".

The group said there is an internal document of the national commission on campaign accounts which says it allows discounts or rebates of a maximum of 15 to 20 percent.

The head of that commission, Francois Logerot, stated on Thursday that its auditors had found no "irregularities" in the Macron accounts.

But Macron's critics have seized on the revelations given his emphasis on public integrity and accountability during his campaign.

The claims of financial favouritism come as Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler faces a conflict-of-interest inquiry over his links to the Swiss-Italian shipping giant MSC.

As a senior civil servant before Macron's election, Kohler worked closely on matters involving the shipyard STX France, where MSC is a major client.

MSC was founded by billionaire cousins of Kohler's mother, and Kohler himself joined the company as finance director in 2016 while continuing to work as an advisor on Macron's campaign.

On Friday, opposition Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said France under Macron had become "the republic of cash".

"A scent of permanent complicity reigns between the money centres and the executive. This republic which seeks to be an example has become a republic of cash," he said.

"But you can't serve both," he added. "You have to choose: the country or the cash."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet

Related Articles

In Croatia New film explores war's dark shadow over youth
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement
In France Iraqi refugee held on suspicion of IS 'war crimes'
In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials
In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet
Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
In Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote
Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending Nicaragua violence
In Canada Senate poised to legalize recreational marijuana

World

Deadly attacks on Afghan security personnel and civilians have increased but some senior NATO and US officials believe a ceasefire announced by Kabul could open the way to a peace breakthrough
In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
After arriving to the Stockholm district court early Friday, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven denied having any knowledge of bribes related to the Brazil arms deal but admitted to having promoted the sale of the Swedish aircraft before he was prime minister
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
Somali soldiers gather at the site of a car bomb explosion which killed at least four people outside of the Somali Parliament in Modadishu on March 25, 2018
In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
Cardenal Leopoldo Brenes reads a statement after a meeting June 7, 2018 in Managua with Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega
In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence