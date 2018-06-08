Anthony Bourdain dies at 61

news

World-renowned TV personality and celebrity chief Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61.

CNN has confirmed his death which happened on Friday, June 8, 2018.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

According to CNN, Bourdain committed suicide.

More details soon.