Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Annapolis suspect wanted to 'kill as many as possible'

Annapolis Shooting Suspect wanted to 'kill as many as possible'

The gunman who carried out a deadly assault on a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland had barricaded a back door in an effort to "kill as many people as he could kill," police said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Capital newspaper came out on Friday despite a shooting which took the lives of five of its staff a day earlier play

The Capital newspaper came out on Friday despite a shooting which took the lives of five of its staff a day earlier

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The gunman who carried out a deadly assault on a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland had barricaded a back door in an effort to "kill as many people as he could kill," police said Friday.

In a briefing a day after the shooting left five employees dead, Police Chief Timothy Altomare of Anne Arundel County said the suspect used a legally purchased pump-action shotgun in an onslaught that also left two wounded.

District court judge Thomas Pryal on Friday ordered the suspect, who has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, held without bail, Anne Arundel prosecutor Wes Adams said in a separate briefing.

Adams said the judge's decision was based partly on "evidence that suggested a coordinated attack: the barricading of a back door and the use of a tactical approach in hunting down and shooting the innocent victims."

Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of the Washington suburb of Laurel, Maryland, a man said to have a long-standing grudge against the Annapolis Capital Gazette over an article about his alleged harassment of a local woman.

During Friday's briefing Altomare refused to mention the suspect's name , saying, "He doesn't deserve us to talk about him one more second."

But he confirmed that the man -- who police say acted alone -- was identified using facial recognition technology and other techniques.

Altomare was asked why the Capital Gazette had not pursued criminal charges after the suspect made online threats in 2013.

"There was a fear that doing so would exasperate an already flammable situation," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake albumbullet

Related Articles

Politics Defiant staff at Capital Gazette publishes a Friday paper hours after 'targeted attack' by gunman kills 5 employees
Capital Gazette Several dead in newsroom shooting in Maryland Annapolis
World Trump says North Korea summit may be rescheduled
World Stansfield Turner, Selected by Carter to Lead a Battered CIA, Dies at 94
Strategy The 29 coolest small US cities to visit in 2018
Tech 9 of the most extreme endurance challenges in the world
Tech Three years after it launched, Apple Pay is finally starting to gain traction with retailers
Finance We're still waiting on Apple Pay's newest feature after IOS 11 update (AAPL)
Politics Multiple people killed after shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland

World

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up inside the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012
Ecuador Not up to US to decide on Assange asylum
A display shows a facial recognition system for law enforcement during the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, which showcases artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtual reality and autonomous machines
Annapolis Shooting Facial recognition was key in identifying US suspect
The body of a baby who died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya is carried ashore in Al-Hmidiya, east of the capital Tripoli on June 29, 2018
In Libya 3 babies dead, 100 missing in latest shipwreck
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference at The Europa building in Brussels on June 29, 2018, on the sidelines of the European Union leaders' summit, without Britain, to discuss Brexit and eurozone reforms
Angela Merkel German Chancellor eases migrant row with EU accords