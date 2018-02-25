Home > News > World >

Angry French farmers grill Emmanuel Macron for hours

Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at agricultural fair

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday faced heckles and whistles from French farmers angry with reforms to their sector, as he arrived for France's annual agricultural fair.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A French poultry farmer gave President Emmanuel Macron a hen as a gift play

A French poultry farmer gave President Emmanuel Macron a hen as a gift

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday faced heckles and whistles from French farmers angry with reforms to their sector, as he arrived for France's annual agricultural fair.

For over 12 hours, Macron listened and responded to critics' rebukes and questions -- only to return home to the Elysee Palace with an adopted hen.

"I saw people 500 metres (yards) away, whistling at me," Macron said, referring to a group of cereal growers protesting against a planned EU free trade pact with a South American bloc, and against the clampdown on weed-killer glyphosate.

"I broke with the plan and with the rules and headed straight to them, and they stopped whistling," he told reporters.

"No one will be left without a solution," he said.

Macron was seeking to appease farmers who believe they have no alternative to the widely-used pesticide -- which environmental activists say probably causes cancer.

He also wanted to calm fears after France's biggest farm union warned Friday that more than 20,000 farms could go bankrupt if the deal with the Mercosur trade bloc Brazil -- the world's top exporter of beef -- as well as Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) goes ahead.

Meanwhile, Macron was under pressure over a plan to allow the wolf population in the French countryside to grow, if only marginally.

"If you want me to commit to reinforce the means of protection... I will do that," he responded.

And he called on farmers to accept a decision on minimum price rules for European farmers -- "or else the market will decide for us".

But it wasn't all jeers and snarls for Macron at the fair.

He left the fairground with a red hen in his arms, a gift from a poultry farm owner.

"I'll take it -- we'll just have to find a way to protect it from the dog," he said, referring to his Labrador, Nemo.

It was a far cry from last year, when -- as a presidential candidate not yet in office -- he was hit on the head by an egg launched by a protester.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet
2 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet

Related Articles

2 French soldiers killed in Mali mine blast
Emmanuel Macron France to unveil controversial migrant law
In France Praise, positive data pile up for French economy
Emmanuel Macron France president to face public sector protests on March 22
Gerald Darmanin French budget minister faces new sex allegations
Gerald Darmanin French budget minister denies second sex abuse claims
Angela Merkel Germany's crisis-hit SPD starts ballot on Chancellor coalition
Gerald Darmanin Rape case against French budget minister dropped
Population Paris counts 3,000 in first-ever homeless census
European Union EU single currency reform won't be 'perfect' - Moscovici

World

Silvio Berlusconi wowed supporters of his Forza Italia party ahead of elections next week
Silvio Berlusconi Shedding past scandals, barrels ahead with comeback
Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office
Novartis Greek anarchists smash company's office amid bribe scandal
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen
The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team
Russia Military spies hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea