Home > News > World >

Andrej Babis :  Czech tycoon in tough coalition talks after poll win

Andrej Babis Czech tycoon in tough coalition talks after poll win

Populist billionaire Andrej Babis held difficult coalition talks on Monday despite his weekend election win, as potential partners appeared loath to form a government with the "Czech Trump".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leader of the ANO movement ('YES') and billionaire Andrej Babis answers journalists' questions after a meeting with Czech Republic's president on October 23, 2017 at the Lany Castle in the village of Lany, west of Prague. play

Leader of the ANO movement ('YES') and billionaire Andrej Babis answers journalists' questions after a meeting with Czech Republic's president on October 23, 2017 at the Lany Castle in the village of Lany, west of Prague.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Populist billionaire Andrej Babis held difficult coalition talks on Monday despite his weekend election win, as potential partners appeared loath to form a government with the "Czech Trump".

Campaigning on an anti-corruption, anti-euro and anti-migrant ticket, Babis's ANO (Yes) movement won 78 of the 200 seats in parliament.

But none of the record nine parties that made it into parliament in the fragmented vote was willing to cooperate with ANO, which currently forms outgoing coalition government led by the Social Democrats.

Josef Mlejnek, an analyst at Charles University in Prague, told AFP on Monday that "it will take him quite long (to form a coalition), because nothing's in sight for now."

Babis said on Monday that he preferred a tie-up with the Civic Democrats that would command 103 seats in parliament, but the party has so far shown little willingness to even negotiate with ANO.

"Experience in government shows that the fewer partners, the better," said Babis, adding he would not seek a coalition with the Communists or the far-right SPD.

Babis has so far met the heads of the Social Democrats, the Communists, the Christian Democrats, the small STAN movement of independent municipal leaders and the far-right SPD.

Police charged Babis, the second wealthiest Czech, with EU subsidies fraud last month, related to his Stork Nest farm.

Babis pulled it out of Agrofert, his sprawling chemicals, food and media holding, to make it eligible for an EU subsidy granted to small companies, but then eventually returned it to Agrofert.

Police said Monday they would suspend prosecution after Babis regained immunity as a lawmaker in the election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money' via...bullet
2 In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in dangerbullet
3 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet

Related Articles

In Czech Republic 'Czech Trump' poised to win vote that risks chaos
In Czech Republic Four leaders likely to make a splash in country vote
Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government
In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in vote
EU Fish finger fighting fund to aid council's food crackdown
EU Refugee quotas end but divisions persist
Czech Fayre's not fair for Eastern Europeans
In Poland Polish Catholics pray at borders 'to save country'
In Hungary EU steps up action against government over 'anti-Soros' NGO law
Boris Johnson British Foreign Minister under fire for 'dead bodies' Libya gaffe

World

US Vice President Mike Pence says the 1983 bombing of a Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 Americans marked the opening shots of the "war on terror"
Pence US VP says 1983 bombing was opening salvo in 'war on terror'
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R), flanked by his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L), speaks to supporters in Managua on July 7, 2017 during the celebration of the 38th anniversary of "El Repliegue" at Victoria Square in Managua
Global Climate Pact Nicaragua signs Paris agreement: official
Residents , some wearing Catalan flags, look on as a human pyramid is formed in front of the prefecture at Perpignan
In France Catalans offer to host 'government in exile'
Israel and Germany are moving forward with a deal for the sale to Israel of three submarines like the German-made Israeli Navy vessel INS Rahav, pictured in 2016
Netanyahu Israel, Germany sign submarine deal