Home > News > World >

Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana

In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana

A Cuban state airways plane with 104 passengers on board crashed shortly after taking off Friday from Havana's Jose Marti airport, leaving a thick column of smoke over the scene.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport o play

A Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport o

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Cuban state airways plane with 104 passengers on board crashed shortly after taking off Friday from Havana's Jose Marti airport, leaving a thick column of smoke over the scene.

The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed in a field near the airport, and a column of acrid smoke was rising over the crash site, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

There were no initial reports of casualties on the ground.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to visit the scene, said there was a "high number" of casualties.

"There has been an unfortunate aviation accident. The news is not very promising, it seems that there is a high number of victims," Diaz-Canel was quoted as saying shortly after visiting the scene.

Diaz-Canel said nine crew members were believed to have been on board, in addition to the passengers.

Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin.

State television said the airliner was operated by a foreign crew, but gave no details.

Reports said European airline Blue Panorama had been leasing a 737-400 plane to Cubana de Aviacion for several months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said ex-spy Sergei Skripal would have "died on the spot" if he had been poisoned with military-grade nerve gas
In Russia Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital
Russia's doping-tainted deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko lost his sports portfolio in a government reshuffle, but other key players retained their posts for President Vladimir Putin's fourth Kremlin term
In Russia 'Stability' rules in Putin's reshuffle, but Mutko loses sports brief
Delegates gather for a special session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council which voted to send a team of war crimes investigators to probe the deadly shootings of Gaza protesters by Israeli forces
United Nations Votes to send war crimes probe to Gaza
Israel killed 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border as the US relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Gaza Draft UN text backs 'international protection mission'