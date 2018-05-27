Home > News > World >

Air strike kills 4 in Yemen rebel-held capital

In Yemen Air strike kills 4 rebel-held capital

A woman was among four people killed in an air strike that hit a petrol station in Yemen's rebel-held capital late Saturday, medical sources said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Men inspect a damaged petrol station after it was hit by a previous alleged Saudi-led coalition airstrike on the outskirts the Yemeni capital Sanaa on May 21, 2018 play

Men inspect a damaged petrol station after it was hit by a previous alleged Saudi-led coalition airstrike on the outskirts the Yemeni capital Sanaa on May 21, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman was among four people killed in an air strike that hit a petrol station in Yemen's rebel-held capital late Saturday, medical sources said.

Eleven people were wounded in the air strike on Sanaa, they said.

Witnesses said it took place just before sunset as people prepared to break the dawn-to-dusk Islamic fast of Ramadan.

It was not immediately clear who had carried out the strike.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition that has been fighting the Huthi rebels since 2015 to shore up the internationally recognised government, is active almost daily in Yemen.

Earlier Saturday, Riyadh reported that two soldiers from its national guard had been killed in fighting against the Huthis along the kingdom's southern border with Yemen.

The official SPA news agency did not provide details on when or how they died.

The report came as coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Huthi drone that targeted the international airport of the southern city of Abha.

An examination of the debris showed the drone was manufactured by Iran and used by the Huthi rebels, Maliki said in a statement late Saturday cited by the SPA.

The Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Huthis expelled pro-government forces from Sanaa and went on to seize swathes of the country.

The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead, tens of thousands wounded, and millions on the brink of famine in what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

In addition, more than 2,200 others have died from cholera and millions are on the verge of famine in what the United Nations says is the world's gravest humanitarian crisis.

Mark Lowcock, the United Nation's humanitarian affairs chief, said Thursday that "some 8.4 million people are severely food insecure and at risk of starvation" in Yemen.

"If conditions do not improve, a further 10 million people will fall into this category by the end of the year," he warned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet

Related Articles

In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
In Iran Nuclear deal signatories meet for first time since US pullout
Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missiles
Socotra Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing
In Saudi Arabia Arrests of women activists drive home message - change comes from the top
World Trump Jr. And other aides met with gulf emissary offering help to win election
Mike Pompeo US trying to move forward after quitting Iran nuclear deal
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
In Iran Minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal

World

Police use water cannon to disperse protesters in Nantes on Saturday
In France Thousands march against Macron reforms
The boycott by the Saudi Arabian-led group has forced Qatar, which previously relied on its Gulf neighbours, to look elsewhere for food imports
Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
Alan Bean (R), pictured in November 1969 with his fellow US astronauts of Apollo 12, Charles "Pete" Conrad, Jr. (L), commander, and Richard F. Gordon, command module pilot (C), in front of their Saturn V space vehicle
Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86
Chile's Catholic Church,whose Metropolitan Cathedral in Santiago is pictured, set up a board in 2011 to investigate sex abuse but allegations of misconduct have continued
In Chile Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board