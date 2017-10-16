Home > News > World >

Agrokor :  Police raid home of boss of indebted Balkans retail giant

Agrokor Police raid home of boss of indebted Balkans retail giant

Agrokor has around 60,000 employees in the Balkans, two-thirds of whom are in Croatia making it the country's largest employer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Agrokor, which is the main food producer and retailer in the Balkans, made a loss of 1.5-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) loss in 2016 play

Agrokor, which is the main food producer and retailer in the Balkans, made a loss of 1.5-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) loss in 2016

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police on Monday raided the Zagreb home of the owner of ailing Balkans retail giant Agrokor after a months-long probe into possible criminal reasons behind the firm's financial woes, HRT television reported.

As well as raiding the home of Ivica Todoric, who lives in a castle in an upscale neighbourhood of the Croatian capital, they were also searching the homes of several of Agrokor's former managers.

Agrokor has around 60,000 employees in the Balkans, two-thirds of whom are in Croatia making it the country's largest employer.

It was not immediately clear whether Todoric or his family were there at the time, with media reports suggesting he was overseas.

According to an audit published last week, the debt-ridden food group made a loss of 11 billion kunas (1.5 billion euros/$1.8 billion) in 2016 and the value of its capital fell by nearly 3.0 billion euros.

Ante Ramljak, who was brought in earlier this year to manage the crisis, said he had filed a criminal complaint against "responsible people who were in Agrokor's management in 2016" over suspected financial irregularities.

Prompted by Agrokor's crushing debt crisis, Croatia in May adopted a law aimed at shielding the country's economy from failing key companies.

The law, applied with Todoric's approval, allowed the government to name a crisis manager to lead a restructuring process which would last up to 15 months. If it was not successful within that time frame, bankruptcy proceedings would be initiated.

Earlier this year, international rating agencies lowered Agrokor's credit rating, citing its high indebtedness and rising refinancing risks.

Aggressive expansion

The Konzum supermarket chain is the leading business of embattled Balkan food group Agrokor play

The Konzum supermarket chain is the leading business of embattled Balkan food group Agrokor

(AFP/File)

Agrokor's revenues account for around 15 percent of Croatia's gross domestic product. But the impact of the Zagreb-based company's crisis goes far beyond Croatia, a European Union member of 4.2 million people.

The firm also has businesses in neighbouring Bosnia, Serbia and Slovenia, while its network of suppliers means tens of thousands more are affected in a region where unemployment runs high.

The food and retail group ran up its debt through aggressive expansion and expensive borrowing -- a snowball that eventually turned into an avalanche.

Its main creditors are Russian state-owned banks Sberbank and VTB, to which it owes some 1.1 billion and 300 million euros respectively.

Agrokor's operations stabilised in June after it secured a 480-million-euro loan, arranged by bondholders led by Knighthead Capital Management and local banks.

Last month, Todoric published a blog in which he accused the government of abuse of power and of illegally taking control of his company.

Croatia emerged from a six-year recession in 2015 and its economy remains one of EU's weakest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest...bullet
3 In Austria 31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellorbullet

Related Articles

Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government
In Austria Kurz: Europe's youngest leader in waiting
In Kosovo President seeks Albanian help to sidestep EU visa demand
Catalonia Catalan referendum stirs up Balkan nationalists' hopes
In Austria Party chiefs in pre-vote 'hate duel'
Angela Merkel Refugee rallying cry echoes ahead of German vote
In Austria 'Wonder-boy' on course for election win at just 31
Jean-Claude Juncker Highlights of European Commission President's state of the union speech
In Croatia Parliament approves new ruling coalition
Andrej Plenkovic Croatia PM sacks ministers amid fresh election talk

World

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said he wants to meet with the Spanish prime minister "as soon as possible" over the independence crisis
Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decision
More than 60 percent of the population in Haiti lives on less than $2 a day and there are frequent attempts to reach the US or other the places by boat
In Haiti 40 people missing as migrant vessel sinks off
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take a position inside a building on the eastern frontline of Raqa on October 5, 2017
Islamic State 'Toughest fighting yet' to oust group from Syria's Raqa
Sebastian Kurz looks set to become the world's youngest leader
Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government