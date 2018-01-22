54 Syrian Kurd and pro-Turkey fighters killed in Arin

Home > News > World >

The 54 Syrian Kurd and pro-Turkey fighters were reportedly killed in the ongoing battle that has claimed several lives in the region.

  • Published:
The Turkish military has launched an assault targeting Kurdish militia in northern Syria play

The Turkish military has launched an assault targeting Kurdish militia in northern Syria

(AFP)
54 fighters have been killed in the battle in Syria's Afrin region.

According to a tweet by AFP, the 54 Syrian Kurd and pro-Turkey fighters were reportedly killed in the ongoing battle that has claimed several lives in the region on Monday, January 22, 2018.

 

This strike is coming barely 24 hours after a Turkish air raid killed 11 civilians in the same region.

In a report by AFP, the air raids killed civilians including eight members of the same family who had fled fighting elsewhere, a war monitor said.

The reported strikes came on the second day of "Operation Olive Branch," as Turkish tanks and troops rolled into Syria in an offensive against the area held by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead, who included five children, were killed in air strikes on the village of Jalbara. It earlier gave a death toll of eight.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that eight of those killed were members of one family who had fled fighting in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Earlier a spokesman for the Kurdish forces that control the Afrin area also reported the raids.

"Eight civilians were killed in missile strikes on a chicken farm where they were living," said Birusk Hasakeh, a spokesman for the YPG in Afrin, blaming Turkish warplanes.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insists that the claims of civilian casualties from the offensive were untrue.  

