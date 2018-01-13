4 children reportedly killed as boat capsizes in India

news

A boat carrying 40 school children has capsized off the coast of Dahanu in western Indian, reports say.

According to Xinhuanet, officials say the incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Reports say that four children died immediately, but officials say that there is no evidence yet.

Speaking on the incident, a police officer said "Thirty-two children have been rescued so far and the remaining are still missing.”

Also, the Indian Coast Guard has issued a statement saying that it will investigate the cause of the accident.

The Coast Guard also alleged that overloading might have caused the boat to capsize.

