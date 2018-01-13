Home > News > World >

4 children reportedly killed as boat capsizes in India

In India Boat carrying 40 school children capsizes in western region

According to Xinhuanet, officials say the incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A capsized boat (for illustrative purposes) play

A capsized boat (for illustrative purposes)

(coraviral)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A boat carrying 40 school children has capsized off the coast of Dahanu in western Indian, reports say.

According to Xinhuanet, officials say the incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Reports say that four children died immediately, but officials say that there is no evidence yet.

Speaking on the incident, a police officer said "Thirty-two children have been rescued so far and the remaining are still missing.”

Also, the Indian Coast Guard has issued a statement saying that it will investigate the cause of the accident.

The Coast Guard also alleged that overloading might have caused the boat to capsize.

More details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's comment on Africa confirms he is an...bullet
2 NAFTA As US-Canada tensions mount, Mexico is measured on agreementbullet
3 Donald Trump Africans outraged over 'racist' US Presidents remarksbullet

Related Articles

In India Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army
Arundhati Roy The literary canary in India's coalmine
In Palestine Country recalls envoy over appearance with attacks suspect
In Australia Man dies after Melbourne car attack
India Country limits visitors to save Taj Mahal
In Indian Kashmir Rebel attack leaves eight dead
Pakistan Country hits back at 'incomprehensible' Trump tweet
In India Ex-army officer bludgeons six to death in killing spree
Soviet Union The hotlines between governments in times of crisis
'Don't Fear Death': China's Xi Jinping urges blunt call to PLA

World

A member of the "Omar Gomez" Western War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, pictured on November 20, 2017 at a camp on the banks of the San Juan River, Choco department, Colombia
In Colombia Alleged ELN rebels kidnap oil engineer
Current legislation, passed in 1993, bans all abortions except in cases of rape or incest, if the pregnancy poses a health risk to the mother or if the foetus is severely deformed
In Poland Pro-choice protest move towards tighter abortion control
US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting in the White House in Washington, DC, on January 11, 2018
Trump Caribbean bloc condemns US President's 'repulsive' language
A woman holds an anti-Trump placard during a protest in Swiss capital Bern ahead of the US president's planned visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit