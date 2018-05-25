Home > News > World >

3 die in Argentine theater collapse

In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse

Three people were killed and two injured when a near century-old theater building in Argentina collapsed while undergoing renovation work, police said Thursday.

A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building play

A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building

(AFP)
The historic building in the northern city of San Miguel de Tucuman collapsed around 8:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Wednesday with heavy traffic in the street outside.

Police first reported one man had been killed but revised the toll after discovering in the rubble two more bodies, those of another man and a woman.

There were no workers in the building at the time and police believe the victims were all passers-by. Two other women were being treated for multiple injuries but were out of danger.

Investigators believe the collapse of the French-style Parravicini theater was due to a problem in the structure that dates from its construction.

It closed in 1995 but had been under renovation for months to turn it into a commercial building.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

