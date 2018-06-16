Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official

In Venezuela 17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official

Seventeen people, including eight minors, were killed at a crowded Caracas club early Saturday when a tear gas canister was detonated, setting off a stampede, Venezuelan officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A relative of one of the victims of the club stampede waits outside the morgue in Caracas play

A relative of one of the victims of the club stampede waits outside the morgue in Caracas

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Seventeen people, including eight minors, were killed at a crowded Caracas club early Saturday when a tear gas canister was detonated, setting off a stampede, Venezuelan officials said.

The deaths occurred after a brawl broke out during a middle school graduation party and someone detonated the tear gas, sending more than 500 people rushing for the exits, said Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol.

In comments aired on state VTV television, Reverol put the death toll at 17.

Witnesses said a minor, one of seven people detained in the incident, is suspected of setting off the tear gas.

Official reports said the victims died of suffocation or multiple trauma. At least five people were hurt in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalledbullet
3 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion After a 36-year wait, Peru decides to enjoy itself
Entertainment Peru invades Russia. Well, at least many of its fans have
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'
Trump All eyes on OPEC as US president gripes over prices
In Venezuela More than 200 arrested in crackdown on 'speculators'
IATA Nigeria clears $600m belonging to international airlines
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
In Venezuela Group of Maduro opponents released from jail

World

Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and happily taking selfies with the heavily armed fighters as they celebrated the Muslim holiday capping the holy month of Ramadan
Afghanistan Country extends ceasefire after suicide attack kills 25
The incident occurred in Moscow on the third day of the Russia World Cup
In Russia Taxi driver injures at least seven by Red Square
Cameroon has deployed troops in two regions where anglophone separatists last year declared an independent state
Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on anglophone crisis
Six police officers killed in central Mexico
In Mexico 6 police officers killed