Home > News > World >

15 confirmed dead in Taiwan earthquake

In Taiwan 15 confirmed dead in earthquake

The bodies of three victims of the earthquake were found on Saturday in a partially collapsed building, The Central Emergency Operation Centre (CEOC) has said.

  • Published:
Rescuers are seen entering a building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan play

Rescuers are seen entering a building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan

(The Week UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The overall death toll has reached at least 15 with two people still missing in the devastating earthquake in Taiwan authority has said.

The bodies of three victims of the earthquake were found on Saturday in a partially collapsed building, The Central Emergency Operation Centre (CEOC) has said.

The bodies of a man, a woman and a boy were pulled from the rubble.

“They were among the last five people known to be missing beneath the rubble of the 12-storey commercial and residential complex in the eastern coastal city of Hualien”, CEOC said.

Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency reports that the five victims included a 12-year-old boy, his parents and maternal grandparents.

“They were staying at the Beauty Inn, when the quake caused the building to tilt, squashing the lower four floors”.

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan Saturday afternoon, postponing the search operation. According to the Central Weather Bureau, the quake was one of more than 280 aftershocks following Tuesday’s magnitude-6.0 earthquake.

Emergency responders, who smelled a stench of dead bodies at the site, continued to search for the two people who remained missing, CEOC said Saturday.

Earlier this week, the bodies of a Canadian couple, four Chinese tourists, a Taiwanese tourist, and a hotel employee were found in the hotel’s wreckage.

In the same building, a Filipino caretaker was found dead late Thursday, while three other people were found in the rubble of Hualien.

At least 280 people were injured across the city and four tall buildings partially collapsed in Tuesday’s earthquake. A seriously injured patient remained critical in a Hualien hospital, CEOC said Saturday.

Prosecutors in Hualien said that a probe had been launched to determine if human error contributed to the partial collapse of the buildings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria 'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targetsbullet
2 In Gabon Farmers fights elephant poachers with hi-tech tracker collarsbullet
3 In Colombian College students protest against miniskirt disapprovalbullet

Related Articles

In Taiwan Authorities demolish quake-hit buildings as rescue efforts intensify
Tech The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs triggered a natural disaster that scientists hadn't realized, according to new clues from the ocean floor
Herdsmen Crisis Gani Adams blames Buhari, says Fulanis are testing Yoruba
World Taiwan Earthquake Kills at Least Four and Leaves Scores Missing
In Taiwan Rescuers scour toppled buildings after quake
Politics Nine dead, 265 injured after two consecutive major earthquakes hit Taiwan's east coast
Short Story Nnenne's last Valentine
Finance Carl Icahn says there's a dangerous bubble in the hottest investment products on the market
In Taiwan Hotel collapses after 6.4-magnitude quake, many trapped

World

US Senator Marco Rubio is head of a subcommittee dealing with democracy and human rights in the Western Hemisphere
In Venezuela Government condemns US senator who says world would back a coup
Olaf Scholz, Germany's new finance minister, said Germany will no longer be lecturing other European nations about the functioning of their economies
Angela Merkel Germany won't lecture EU economies: new finance minister
Mary Lou McDonald became Sinn Fein's first member of the European Parliament in 2004
McDonald The new face of Ireland's Sinn Fein, takes helm
The crash is one of the worst in Hong Kong's recent history
In Hong Kong 19 dead, 60 hurt as double-decker bus overturns