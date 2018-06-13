Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

13 dead as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Sulawesi

In Indonesia 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi

At least 13 people died when a passenger boat overloaded with holidaymakers celebrating Eid capsized off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indonesia relies heavily on boats to ferry people around its 17,000 islands, but has a patchy safety record play

Indonesia relies heavily on boats to ferry people around its 17,000 islands, but has a patchy safety record

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 13 people died when a passenger boat overloaded with holidaymakers celebrating Eid capsized off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, officials said.

Twenty-four surviving passengers were admitted to hospital but dozens are believed still missing, said local disaster agency head Amiruddin, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

The packed traditional wooden boat -- known locally as a jolloro -- left Makassar, provincial capital of South Sulawesi, in the afternoon for a short journey to the tiny resort island of Barrang Lompo, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) northwest of the city's coast.

"The boat reportedly hit a large wave amid bad weather and capsized," Amiruddin said.

The passengers were thought to be Barrang Lompo natives who work in Makassar and were heading home to spend the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr with their families.

Makassar police chief Aris Bachtiar said the boat was overloaded. "We are still investigating," he said, adding that the captain had been detained.

Almost 32 million Indonesians are on the move this week in the annual Eid exodus, official figures showed Wednesday.

It was the latest deadly maritime accident in the vast Indonesian archipelago, which relies heavily on boats to ferry people around its 17,000 islands but has a patchy safety record.

On New Year's Day, nine people died after a passenger boat capsized when travelling from the city of Tarakan to Tanjung Selor on Borneo island.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 Indo-Pacific region France challenges Beijing in South East China Seabullet

Related Articles

Hamas US seeks UN vote on condemning group over Gaza
Donald Trump Kim, US President commit to restart repatriating remains from North Korea
Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks with North Korean leader
In Spain King's brother-in-law loses graft appeal, faces jail
In Nigeria Buhari apologises for annulled 1993 election
In Northern Afghanistan Taliban launches attacks as govt ceasefire starts
US-North Korea Summit A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un?
Yemen Crisis Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm
US-North Korea Summit Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders(MSF)/SOS Mediterranee shows rescued migrants and MSF personnel onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the ship Aquarius.
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat