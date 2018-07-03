Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

12 boys found alive after 9 days trapped in cave

In Thailand 12 boys found alive after 9 days trapped in cave

Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were found alive late Monday after a painstaking search by specialist divers who finally discovered the emaciated group on a mud embankment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A still from footage released by The Royal Thai Navy shows the moment the group of missing boys were finally found by British divers inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand play

A still from footage released by The Royal Thai Navy shows the moment the group of missing boys were finally found by British divers inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand

(ROYAL THAI NAVY/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were found alive late Monday after a painstaking search by specialist divers who finally discovered the emaciated group on a mud embankment.

There had been no contact with the boys, aged between 11 and 16, since they went missing with their 25-year-old coach on June 23.

The massive international rescue effort had for days been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where it was hoped the group would be found alive.

But late Monday Chiang Rai provincial governor broke the news of their rescue by naval divers, delighting a nation which has anxiously followed every twist and turn of the dramatic effort to save them.

The massive rescue effort has been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand play

The massive rescue effort has been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand

(AFP)

"We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, who broke into spontaneous applause and cheering.

"We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive. I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while."

The condition of the group was not immediately clear after days underground.

But dramatic footage shared on the official Facebook page of the Thai Navy SEALS showed the skinny boys in oversized, mud-slicked football jerseys crowded together on a small mud cliff surrounded by water as rescuers finally found them.

'Brilliant!'

"Thank you!" one of them says, while another shouts "13" when asked by a British diver how many they are.

One of the British divers who found the group replies simply: "Brilliant!"

"Many, many people are coming... we are the first", a diver tells them as he lights the group with a torch.

"You have been here for 10 days, you are very strong," one of the divers tells the boys.

Map of Thailand locating a cave where school children were trapped since June 23 before being rescued on Monday, July 2. play

Map of Thailand locating a cave where school children were trapped since June 23 before being rescued on Monday, July 2.

(AFP)

A rake thin child in the foreground appears to bow in gratitude and says "thank you" as his voice falters.

Outside the cave, overjoyed relatives who had clustered near the site in an increasingly desperate vigil hugged and smiled as news of the miracle rescue filtered back.

"I'm so glad... I want to him to be physically and mentally fit," said Tinnakorn Boonpiem, whose 12-year-old son Mongkol is among the rescued group.

"I found out from the television... I'm so happy I can't put it into words," another relative of one of the footballers told television reporters with tears of joy streaming down his cheeks.

Earlier Monday divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather to edge further into the cave, with the water levels dropping slowly but steadily every hour thanks to round-the-clock pumping.

They had hoped to find the "Wild Boar" team on an elevated ledge dubbed "Pattaya beach".

But the boys had retreated 300-400 metres further as the ledge was submerged, Governor Narongsak added.

Never gave up hope

The team's travails appear far from over with a complex operation predicted to try to bring the group several kilometres through the cave -- which is still partially submerged and is linked by tight passages.

Divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather on Monday to edge further into the cave play

Divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather on Monday to edge further into the cave

(AFP)

Worrying predictions of heavy rains later this week mean rescuers must scramble to shuttle help and supplies to the stranded kids.

Loved ones, friends and teachers of the "Wild Boar" football team refused to give up hope of seeing the young players again.

Scores of divers -- including foreign experts -- have been sent into the cave with hundreds of oxygen tanks, establishing a base camp inside the chambers over the weekend.

Thai Navy SEAL divers were joined by three British cave divers and a team of American military personnel from the US Pacific Command, including pararescue and survival specialists.

Thailand has been a nation transfixed by the plight of the Wild Boar team, with social media lighting up in support of the group and the country's deeply spiritual reflexes stirred into action.

Officials have dropped survival kits with food, medical supplies and a cave map into a crevice in the hope some of the relief will reach the boys play

Officials have dropped survival kits with food, medical supplies and a cave map into a crevice in the hope some of the relief will reach the boys

(AFP)

Shamans and Buddhist monks have held prayers and given offerings at the cave imploring mountain "spirits" to return the boys safely.

The football team went into the cave on June 23 after a training session and became stranded when heavy rains cut them off from the entrance.

Rescuers found their bicycles, football boots and backpacks near the cave's entrance and discovered handprints and footprints further in.

At 10 kilometres long, Tham Luang cave is one of Thailand's longest and one of the toughest to navigate, with its snaking chambers and narrow passageways.

A sign outside the site warns visitors not to enter the cave during the rainy season between July and November.

burs-apj-jv/fa/dcr

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

In Thailand Divers progress in search for missing kids
In Thailand Classmates yearn for safe return of 12 boys trapped in cave
In Thailand Search teams practise evacuation for missing boys
In U.S Myanmar downgraded in trafficking report
In Thailand Desperate vigil: families of missing kids cling to hope
In Thailand Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave
World Chobani, the greek yogurt maker, reclaims control of its finances
World Drug dealers targeted in sweep of illicit online marketplaces
Politics Ghanaians are the 5th highest deportees in the world and here’s all you need to know
In Thailand Desperate search for 12 children trapped in cave

World

The journey to the area where the boys are trapped takes a skilled Navy SEAL diver about six hours
In Thailand What now for the Thai boys found in a cave?
Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, seen here arriving at court in Manhattan on June 5, 2018, saw his career implode in a blaze of accusations of sexual misconduct
Harvey Weinstein Film producer indicted for sex crimes against third woman
The avowed feminist was asked on Sunday to comment on allegations that he had groped a journalist during a music festival in the western city of Creston, British Columbia in 2000
Justin Trudeau Canadian PM denies groping reporter at 2000 music festival
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Brexit would happen as planned on March 29, 2019, but dodged a question about extending the transition period, currently limited to December 2020
Theresa May British PM meets German, Dutch leaders in crucial Brexit week