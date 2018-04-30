Home > News > World >

11 children killed in Afghan suicide attack on foreign convoy

In Afghanistan 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy

A suicide attack on a foreign military convoy in southern Afghanistan on Monday killed at least 11 children who were nearby, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul play

The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A suicide attack on a foreign military convoy in southern Afghanistan on Monday killed at least 11 children who were nearby, officials said.

Sixteen other people were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security force members, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan told AFP.

Kandahar governor spokesman Said Aziz Ahmad Azizi confirmed the casualty toll. He said five Romanian soldiers and two Afghan police officers were among the injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said eight Romanian soldiers were wounded in the attack. Afghan civilians, including children, and security forces were also among the casualties, it added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those wounded, and with the innocent Afghans whose lives were needlessly taken from them by the enemies of Afghanistan," said General John Nicholson, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan.

Romanian soldiers are tasked with providing security at Kandahar airport, which is used by foreign forces.

The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 25 people including Agence France-Presse chief photographer for Afghanistan Shah Marai.

The Islamic State group claimed the Kabul attacks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Niger Local law enforcement benefit from US counter-terrorism...bullet

Related Articles

In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forces
In Afghanistan Lack of oversight for donations: US watchdog
In Australia Women lead Anzac Day marches amid high security
Mike Pompeo Senate panel narrowly recommends Trump's nominee as US diplomatic chief
In Kabul Suicide attack on voter registration centre kills 31
Afghan Register to vote in long-delayed elections amid violence
Afghanistan Artisans pit their talents against Chinese imports
Afghan Civilians increasingly targeted by militants: UN
In Berlin Six arrested on suspicion of half marathon plot
Turkey Country deports hundreds of Afghan migrants after influx

World

Lake Victoria is a major migratory destination for several large fauna species in East Africa
East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'
Nepal's Himalayan ranges, a magnet for climbers, have claimed their first fatality of the season
Adventure Gone Wrong Italian climber dies on Nepal peak
Observers have expressed fears that the turmoil could destabilise the Moscow-allied nation
Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 'hero' opposition leader nominated for PM
Britain's new Home Secretary Sajid Javid is the son of a Pakistani bus driver who arrived in Britain in 1961 with one pound in his pocket
Theresa May British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow