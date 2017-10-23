Home > News > Tech >

Will you buy a smartphone because of a celeb face behind it?

Emotions and sentiments tied to an admired celebrity more often than not ties to the reasons why people buy phones even when they really don't need it.

The Mi 4i's predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 4 play What really informs your decision when buying a new phone or any device for that matter? (gadgets.ndtv.com)
How many  have bought the Gionee smartphone brand because of Seyi Shay or bought the Samsung Galaxy smartphone because of a Banky W or Reminisce’s face slapped on it?

The data is really not there to tell  but marketers are relying on these icons to help prospective customers have an emotional sentimental bond with the products or services they are endorsing and standing as ambassadors for.

Recently on Sunday October 22, the Tecno Phantom 8 launched in Dubai and had popular admired Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola join in on the event, repping the latest flagship phone from Tecno.

So if we’re to go by marketing concepts and theories, we would say Influencer marketing, brand advocacy marketing, brand ambassadors and endorsers actually influence to some extent buying decisions and even loyalty of a customer to a brand.

But factors like pricing, individual personal taste, specs of phones, and need of a new phone for that matter among other factors will guide a customer’s decision to buy or not buy a new gadget.

What are your thoughts?

Have you ever bought a smartphone or any other product because of its celeb endorser?»

