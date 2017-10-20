Home > News > Tech >

Wi-Fi Krack: how to be free from emerging threat

Wi-Fi Krack How to stay safe from the potential dangers of this wireless 'thief'

Stay alert, the risks are real and can affect just about any Wi-Fi network connection, experts say.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stay safe from Wi-Fi Krack threat play

Stay safe from Wi-Fi Krack threat

(Techweez)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is a new gist going around about sensitive Wi-Fi data being compromised by Wi-Fi Krack.

Standing for Key Reinstallation Attack (KRACK) is causing quite a lot of nerves to unsettle in the IT world, but not to worry there is always a solution for every problem.

play The threat is real (PC World)

 

But first what is the Wi-Fi Krack actually ‘cracking’.

You know when you want to connect to a Wi-Fi of another phone or laptop and you see this Wi-Fi Protected Access II (WPA2) protocol in your face that has to do with connecting safely to the host device, using a password, well that’s what has now been compromised by hackers.

The 13 year old technology has been cracked meaning everyone on that Wi-Fi connectivity level is at risk.

Cybercriminals are continuously devising new ways to hack into your private space online. play

Cybercriminals are continuously devising new ways to hack into your private space online.

(The Indian Express)

 

The risks may range from the hackers now getting a hold of passwords you use across different websites, monitoring your internet activities and much more.

Here is what you can do to protect yourself to a certain degree.

Always look out for security updates.

You need to check for updates of operating systems on all devices you use - Phones, tablets, PCs. Manufacturers are always rolling out updates for the sake of security patches among other reasons. If you are not going to set your system to auto-update automatically, wait till you get a secure Wi-Fi connection you can use and update frequently.

Use good old mobile data

This could be a safer bet for now until the threat has been eradicated to a good level. Do this if you can afford to stay away from Wi-Fi connection.

Use HTTP everywhere extensions

A security feature that helps protect you when you surf websites, HTTP Everywhere is a browser extension which can be installed on your Chrome, Firefox, and Opera browsers.

It helps to prioritize encrypted internet traffic thus helping you safeguard your data and generally secures you from online criminals.

Updating the router

This one is for the enterprises. Routers (which deals with the networks organizations use) should be updated as soon as possible. So it is advised to reach out to your Internet Service Provider to ensure this is done.

Ethernet cable

If you are in the office environment, opt for the ‘old school’ internet cable. The routers are where the Ethernet ports are connected to.

 

In case you haven’t updated your router, it is better to go with using ethernet cables or chords as it were.

Attempt implementing these few tips and you are on your way to being considerably safe as you browse the internet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Man vs Sex Toy Are Nigerian men losing women to vibrators and dildos?bullet
2 Kwese TV Cable TV launches in Nigeria with 3, 7 and 30 days subscriptionbullet
3 Kwese TV What would become of TSTV with the launch of the...bullet

Related Articles

Exclusive Unbelievable! Hackers bug Aso Rock?
Legend Brand deploys cheap Wi-Fi hotspots in Abuja
US White House rides on cyber-attack
Hackers This why you should update your iPhone/iPad immediately
Kenya Citizens to use IDs to log on to public WiFi

Tech

Members of the Developer circle
TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield Africa 2017 Facebook celebrates Africa’s vibrant startup scene and rising talent at event
United Arab Emirates Meet the world’s first minister of artificial intelligence
In the smartphone game called 'Clap for Xi Jinping: A Great Speech', 10-second clips from Xi Jinping's more than three-hour speech are played, after which players tap on their phones along with the assembled delegates
Xi Jinping China mobile users tap phones to 'applaud' president's speech
Inspiration 5 African tech entrepreneurs who turned out insanely wealthy without a tertiary education