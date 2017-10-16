Home > News > Tech >

Why Apple's Steve Jobs always wore the same type of outfit

Why Apple's co-founder always wore the same type of outfit

You would hardly ever catch Jobs in another clothing combo outside a black turtleneck, jeans and sneakers.

Steve Jobs always wore the same brand of outfit

Steve Jobs always wore the same brand of outfit

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A very unique pattern of dressing has been observed on many iconic figures dating back from one of world’s greatest physicist Albert Einstein.

play Albert Einstein often wore the same grey suit, an unkempt hair and no socks. (Getty Images)
 

An average Nigerian would probably see it as a crazy idea to have to wear the same type of clothing day in day out to work.

The thought of what people would say more than likely influences the thought process of an individual asides wanting to show off putting on new fashion trends.

And it’s kind of ironic because these high net worth individuals can afford to wear a brand new set of outfit from head to toe every single day, but there obviously is more to it than meets the eye.

People like Steve Jobs have a different orientation about why they wear similar outfits every other day.

The Apple co-founder explained to his book biographer Walter Isaacson  how he wanted to get uniforms for Apple employees and how he wouldn't have been wearing the signature look he is known for if his employees had accepted the nylon jacket he proposed as a corporate uniform instead.

ALSO READ: The email habits of Tim Cook, Bill Gates, and 16 other successful people

Before he died, Jobs himself explained his sartorial signature to biographer Walter Isaacson, in an interview.

I came back with some samples and told everyone it would great if we would all wear these vests. Oh man, did I get booed off the stage. Everybody hated the idea."

But Steve liked the idea of a uniform because of the daily convenience and its ability to convey a signature style he said.

So he got famous designer Issey Miyake to produce hundreds of them.

"So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them."

"That's what I wear," he said. "I have enough to last for the rest of my life, “he said, showing off his closet to biographer Walter Isaacson the author of books “Steve Jobs”.

Steve is not the only famous figure that goes by this style. Check out a few others and what they say about why they go with the same type of outfit every day.

Obama explains that he has too many other decisions to make, hence his choice of only grey or blue suits.

Obama explains that he has too many other decisions to make, hence his choice of only grey or blue suits.

(Timothy A. Clary/ Getty Images)

Barack Obama (Former US President) - “I’m trying to pare down decisions. I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make.” He mentioned research that shows the simple act of making decisions degrades one’s ability to make further decisions.

"I really want to clear my life to make it clear to make it so that I have to make as few decisions about anything except how best to serve the community."- Mark Zuckerberg

“I really want to clear my life to make it clear to make it so that I have to make as few decisions about anything except how best to serve the community.”- Mark Zuckerberg

(Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook co-founder)- “I really want to clear my life to make it clear to make it so that I have to make as few decisions about anything except how best to serve the community.”

play Insterstellar movie director Christopher Nolan believes it's a waste of energy thinking of what to wear each day. (Getty Images)

 

Christopher Nolan (Hollywood director) - ‘’ It’s a waste of time having to choose what to wear each day.”

"The more time you spend worrying about clothes, the less time you have to grab life by the balls," says Henry Rollins.

"The more time you spend worrying about clothes, the less time you have to grab life by the balls," says Henry Rollins.

(Getty Images)

 

Henry Rollins (singer) , says “Getting dressed up means wearing a black T-shirt and some really basic dark pants…The more time you spend worrying about clothes, the less time you have to grab life by the balls,” Rollins told Philadelphia Weekly in 2010.

