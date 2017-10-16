Why Apple's Steve Jobs always wore the same type of outfit

A very unique pattern of dressing has been observed on many iconic figures dating back from one of world’s greatest physicist Albert Einstein.

An average Nigerian would probably see it as a crazy idea to have to wear the same type of clothing day in day out to work.

The thought of what people would say more than likely influences the thought process of an individual asides wanting to show off putting on new fashion trends.

And it’s kind of ironic because these high net worth individuals can afford to wear a brand new set of outfit from head to toe every single day, but there obviously is more to it than meets the eye.

People like Steve Jobs have a different orientation about why they wear similar outfits every other day.

The Apple co-founder explained to his book biographer Walter Isaacson how he wanted to get uniforms for Apple employees and how he wouldn't have been wearing the signature look he is known for if his employees had accepted the nylon jacket he proposed as a corporate uniform instead.

ALSO READ: The email habits of Tim Cook, Bill Gates, and 16 other successful people

Before he died, Jobs himself explained his sartorial signature to biographer Walter Isaacson, in an interview.

“I came back with some samples and told everyone it would great if we would all wear these vests. Oh man, did I get booed off the stage. Everybody hated the idea."

But Steve liked the idea of a uniform because of the daily convenience and its ability to convey a signature style he said.

So he got famous designer Issey Miyake to produce hundreds of them.

"So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them."

"That's what I wear," he said. "I have enough to last for the rest of my life, “he said, showing off his closet to biographer Walter Isaacson the author of books “Steve Jobs”.

Steve is not the only famous figure that goes by this style. Check out a few others and what they say about why they go with the same type of outfit every day.

Barack Obama (Former US President) - “I’m trying to pare down decisions. I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make.” He mentioned research that shows the simple act of making decisions degrades one’s ability to make further decisions.

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook co-founder)- “I really want to clear my life to make it clear to make it so that I have to make as few decisions about anything except how best to serve the community.”

Christopher Nolan (Hollywood director) - ‘’ It’s a waste of time having to choose what to wear each day.”

Henry Rollins (singer) , says “Getting dressed up means wearing a black T-shirt and some really basic dark pants…The more time you spend worrying about clothes, the less time you have to grab life by the balls,” Rollins told Philadelphia Weekly in 2010.