Whatsapp: Voice and video calls to select groups all at the same time

While this might sound cool to the hearing, it may also have its downside.

Video Call option on WhatsApp play

You'll soon be able to make voice calls and video calls to a group on WhatsApp

Whatsapp is on course to bring out feature where you can put through a video or voice call to all your group contacts at the same time.

But imagine everybody talking at the same time, that kind of translates to ‘’chaos in communication’’.

The popular messaging app  keeps improving on its features with its recently introduced live location tracking where you could share location  with family and friends in real time.

It’s also reportedly working on a group video chat called Bonfire.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s group voice calls feature should roll out before the group video calls option. 

However, we might not be getting these features in 2017 as is being projected by developers reportedly, and also because of other pressing projects based on popular demand.

One of these priorities is said to be the ‘’Unsend” feature, which we hear will enable a sent message to be retracted within a five-minute window.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

