We have your back, Osinbajo assures Nigerian inventors

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerian inventors of Federal Government’s support to enable them to thrive.

Osinbajo stated this when he paid a visit to Ventures Park, a tech hub and co-working space in Abuja, on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The Vice President was received and taken on a tour of the facility by the Kola Aina, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Ventures Platform.

Osinbajo interacted with inventors at the Park, listening to the ideas driving the Start-ups.

He emphasized on the need to bring in more ideas and restated the forthcoming technology & innovation council to develop policy much like the Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council which he chairs and is 'vice-chaired' by active private sector individuals like Aliko Dangote and Atedo Peterside.

“There is so much innovations out there”, VP said while recalling the Start-up company -- Thrive Agric -- that alerts farmers on the weather and provides funding.

"I am really proud about what I see here and you can be sure we have your back", he assured the innovators.

Aina appreciated the Vice President for visit while pledging the support of the Park to supporting young inventors in the country.

Highlights of the Vice President’s visit was the launch of a partnership between the Federal Government and Ventures Platform Foundation aimed at assisting Start-ups in Nigeria.