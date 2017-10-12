The University of Nigeria Nsukka has set up a laptop assembly plant in Enugu state.

The plant complex which goes by the name ‘’Lion Laptop Assembly Complex” is worthy of encouragement as it makes room for skill acquisition.

Referred to as the “Lion Plant Assembly Complex”, the laudable feat was commissioned by the Sultan of Sokoto on Friday, October 6, 2017.

The locally situated assembly plant is expected to produce up to a 100,000 laptops annually, which should go a long way in developing the skills and springing up more equipped engineers out of the university.

These laptops are also being assembled with students in mind making it affordable for them.