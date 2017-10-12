Home > News > Tech >

Nigerian varsity UNN setting a good example with laptop assembly plant

Though may be seen as baby steps or not much of a big deal, initiatives like this are what Nigeria needs.

The Lion Laptop Assembly Complex, Enugu play

The University of Nigeria Nsukka has set up a laptop assembly plant in Enugu state.

The plant complex which goes by the name ‘’Lion Laptop Assembly Complex”  is worthy of encouragement as it makes room for skill acquisition.

Unveiling the Lion laptop at UNN play

Referred to as the “Lion Plant Assembly Complex”, the laudable feat was commissioned by the Sultan of Sokoto on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III commissioned the Lion Assembly Complex . play

The locally situated assembly plant is expected to produce up to a 100,000 laptops annually, which should go a long way in developing the skills and springing up more equipped engineers out of the university.

The Lion Laptop is proudly Nigerian assembled play

These laptops are also being assembled with students in mind making it affordable for them.

