Pulse Nigeria spoke with the the PR and communications arm of TSTV to find out how they planned to execute the 5000 free testing decoders.

The communication leads explained it will be covering all parts of Nigeria, and will be distributed to partners which include schools and other public places where Nigerians can walk into and see for themselves how the Tstv box works.

“We have a rollout plan, the decoders will get across to Nigerians. The moment we are done earmarking the quantities and the locations, then an announcement will be made to that effect.” the PR spokesperson said.

They also mentioned that TSTV will be coming to Lagos to have a media parley while also noting that the Lagos office would be open soon.

“This is for Nigerians to test and confirm, we are looking at places that have access to, that the public can walk into and see for themselves, we don’t want it to end up in the hands of individuals (dealers) because we are getting the commercial quantity across to them,” the spokesperson further added.

They also say TSTV will be getting across to Pulse on the plans for rollout in Lagos as soon as they finish up with the paperwork plan for the free test decoders' giveaway.

Speaking on whether or not there is ongoing recruitment at TSTV, the reps reiterated once again that it’s all false and that the public should disregard it,

“There will be recruitment later as the first phase has been done with, although people are still submitting their applications, so if a department opens up, we’d go back to our database and then send them text messages to come but we’re not doing public general recruitment now.”

The Nigerian government backed satellite TV company have announced a new date for commercial roll out to be on November 1, 2017.