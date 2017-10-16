With the much excitement and anticipation going for TSTV has been gathering, putting aside the negative perceptions, for a second it looks like Nigerians have forgotten what the real problem is.

DSTV may look like the number one public enemy with regards to Nigerians getting considerably affordable entertainment, but I put it to your remembrance that it is the apparent failure of leadership is the true joker of an enemy in disguise if I may describe it that way.

How do I mean?

The sheer fact that we as a country are still unable to have a steady supply of uninterrupted power in this modern day and age is where Nigerians should be asking questions instead of celebrating arrival of a new PayTV provider.

How can we truly say we are going to enjoy the services TSTV will be bringing without the peace of mind that comes with having unfailing power.

The power situation is part of what has made Nigerians demand from DSTV the pay-as-you-go model because they feel cheated when they don’t get to watch what they have paid at the time they are at home to, asides the issue of unavoidably being able to watch TV because he has to work.

Needless to say that when the nation has reliant power, the economy will no doubt boost receive a boost, the prices of goods and services including the perceived monopolists like DSTV will be forced to come down, there will be ripe competition and the common Nigerian on the street would be able to afford the content we see as luxury today.

Point here is we truly should not continue to rely on generator sets much longer to power our homes. Questions should be asked from our leaders concerning where the country is heading in face of this lingering power crisis.

Of course I wouldn’t want to go on talking about the alleged cabals in the power sector sabotaging the fruition of affordable and sustainable power or the apparent lack of strong will by the leaders.

The point has been made already to remind Nigerians if they were ever in oblivion that we can only truly begin to talk about welcoming the competition other payTV providers will be bringing to DSTV when we’ve surmounted the problem of uninterrupted power supply for every Nigerian.

Enough is about enough.