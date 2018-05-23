Home > News > Tech >

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start

African high-tech startups are minuscule compared with their US and European peers but they are finally gaining momentum and attention in some of the world's most promising economies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The lack of a secure electricity supply has seen some Kenyans install solar panels play

The lack of a secure electricity supply has seen some Kenyans install solar panels

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

African high-tech startups are minuscule compared with their US and European peers but they are finally gaining momentum and attention in some of the world's most promising economies.

"There are little glimmers of light everywhere" in Africa, said Gilles Babinet, a digital technology expert with the European Commission.

The World Bank recently counted some 443 African incubators -- firms that back new businesses with funds and expertise -- compared with around just 10 at the beginning of the decade.

Investment fund Partech Ventures estimates African startups raised $560 million in 2017, up more than 50 percent as the number of deals soared 66 percent to 128 from a year earlier.

Such gains allow for optimism but Babinet said it was important too to keep things in perspective.

The sums are still very far from the 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion) raised last year by European startups, he told AFP. "And there is still a lot of work to do to establish solid, lasting (digital) ecosystems."

Mobile phones undo obstacles

Blessed with untold resources, Africa's economic development has long been hobbled by weaknesses in governance, finance, energy, health and education.

But it is precisely in those areas that the new technology can make a real difference.

One of the most important changes has been in communications, with consultants Deloitte estimating that about one in every two people out of some 1.2 billion Africans will have access to a mobile phone by 2020.

Operators such as Orange, MTM and Vodafone have been quick to offer customers mobile payment services, for example, which are crucial given the dearth of traditional banks.

African startups "are in the process of providing more and more sophisticated (mobile) financial services ... including saving accounts, credit lines and insurance", said Tidjane Deme of Partech Africa, a unit of San Francisco-based digital investment firm Partech Ventures.

The lack of a secure electricity supply in many African states is a chronic obstacle to doing business, and startups are trying their hand here too.

In the Kenyan capital Nairobi, M-Kopa will install solar panels on a person's house for an initial $35, followed by 365 micro-payments of 45 cents over their mobile phone after which they belong to the homeowner.

In transport, the Nigerian startup Trade Depot uses a mobile phone platform to put the countless small shop owners of the "informal" economy in touch with large manufacturers, say of soft drinks of beer, to arrange purchases.

"In Africa, when there is a problem, there is always a solution and the idea of a startup," says Samir Abdelkrim, author of "Startup Lions", which charts his experience in the sector.

'Something special'

Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa dominate by far and account for about three-quarters of startup funding in the continent but their small neighbours are slowly catching up.

"There are other markets where there is a lot going on," such as Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda in English-speaking Africa, or francophone Senegal, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, says Deme.

Rwanda, whose president Paul Kagame will visit the Viva Technology annual show on Thursday in Paris with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, is also moving ahead, serving as a regional centre, Deme added.

"Rwanda is really something special given that this is a country so affected (by violence) but which has managed not only a transformation in its mindset but also in its economy thanks to its digital approach," said VivaTech founder Maurice Levy.

This year's edition of Viva Tech will take place from May 24-26, with a special focus on Africa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Whatsapp Messaging app introduces new group chat features – here's...bullet
2 Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Flutterwave CEO urges AUN graduands to make an...bullet
3 CorelDraw Here are five interesting tutorials for every beginnerbullet

Related Articles

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Flutterwave CEO urges AUN graduands to make an positive impact
Whatsapp Messaging app introduces new group chat features – here's everything you need to know
INFINIX Smartphone brand signs Davido as ambassador
Cambridge Analytica Data firm used by the 2016 Trump campaign is shutting down
Cyber Security IT expert says free public WiFi exposes consumers to hackers
Tech WhatsApp Co-founder leaving Facebook's board amid user data disputes
Ericsson Consumers will soon expect digital technology to operate on human terms
Tech Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook Tech giant admits social media threat to democracy
Emmanuel Macron French President lures US, UK tech

Tech

yanny laurel reddit
'Yanny' or 'Laurel' Nobody can agree on what this robot says and everyone is arguing about it
Nigerian government appeals to TECNO Mobile to set up production factory in the country
Adebayo Shittu FG to create national artificial intelligence ecosystem – Minister
Host your website for less than N250
HUB8 Host your website for less than N250
Ojodu Berger Pedestrian bridge and segregated bus park
Lagos State Government says its Wi-Fi secured for users