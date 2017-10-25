Home > News > Tech >

Tecno Phantom 8 launches in Lagos with 'legendary features'

The flagship phone is priding itself on its super packed RAM size, camera zoom quality and more.

  • Published:
(Pulse)
The Tecno Phantom 8, latest flagship smartphone from Tecno mobile, launched today October 25, 2017 in Lagos.

The phone with the catchphrase "Capture Your Legend" which had successfully launched in Dubai, UAE brings the launch to Lagos at the Four Points By Sheraton hotel.

Following the Phantom 5 and 6, Tecno, a subsidiary of parent company Transsion Holdings, decided the effort they put into what would be the Tecno Phantom 8 was too good a product to name it Phantom 7, so they gave it “double glory”.

The Tecno Phantom boasts in taking professional level photos with a back dual camera of 12MP (2x super zoom), 13MP (10x super zoom), a selfie front camera of 20MP which does well in low light conditions.

The selfie camera has a ‘brighten’ mode (with dual flash) and ‘smooth’ mode.

(Pulse)

 

For design, the Phantom 8 is wearing a Diamond fire design back cover, which comes in blue, black and diamond variant colors.

Nigerian photographer Body Lawson gave a showcase of his experience shooting with the phone in some parts of Lagos.

(Pulse)

 

The audience saw how the 10x zoom option really came into play, where words that one wouldn’t ordinarily be able to see with other phones was quite easy to see on the Phantom 8.

With other features like 64GB internal memory, a 6GB RAM and a 3500MAh battery with Android 7.0 OS, the Phantom 8 is beating its chest to say it’s one of the best smart devices you can get your hands on now.

Questions were thrown by the audience about the phone and were duly answered by the Tecno and Slot partner representatives.

The Phantom 8 is selling at a retail price of N128,000. Pre-order device is on till October 26, 2017 while first public sale goes live from October 27, 2017 at Slot retail outlets.

Image
