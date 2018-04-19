Tecno Camon X And XPro

news

Another launched CAMON, another tour! and yes, you do not need a DSLR camera as usual.

This time, “we are going with something even better”. I am sure these were the statements on the lips of some of the CLEAR SELFIE TOUR crew members, as they embarked on another amazing journey to capture beautiful sights and sounds of the nation.

TECNO Mobile doesn’t seem to be resting on their already set standards of touring the nation to capture the beauty of the country almost after every release of a TECNO CAMON device, and the amazing thing about these feat is that, it gets better every time.

Join me, lets go through the journey so far…

Images emerging from the tour tagged The #CamonXClearSelfietour, which by the way is currently the trending topic on every social media platform in Nigeria, seem to show that there are still a lot of amazing places in Nigeria that we either haven’t heard about or just don’t want to know about. But, trust me after going through the clear selfies taken by both the team and tour participants you would not only be captivated, but book the next flight to that city.

The tour crew divided into two teams: COBRA and HYENA are currently touring the country and so far, they have visited Calabar, Owerri, Abuja, Ibadan and Kaduna where thereception they have gotten has been ecstatic.

Well, who wouldn’t want to give them such ovation when there are astounding gifts to be won if you participate in the #CamonXClearSelfie contest.

With the contest, customers will have the opportunity to join the tour activities by taking clear and creative selfies to share online where they stand a chance to win thecoveted SELFIE KING AND QUEENcrown. The entries shared so far, have been interesting and speak loads to the creative streak in us:

The mission: to hunt down Nigeria’s exhilarating sites and capture them in powerful detail…

So, with the trusted 20MP selfie and 16MP rear lens on the CAMON X, bringing the many exhilarating sites of Nigeria alive would probably be one of the easiest things and yea! Capturing some familiar places in these cities through a clear selfie camera will not only make you feel like you are back there but make you reminisce the times you spent there- thank you TECNO for this.

Radio stations had to invite the team for interviews, as the noise was too loud to be ignored .

Kaduna, Calabar and Owerri conquered; what’s, the next city to be stormed by the crew? I am guessing the FCT but let’s wait and see what they have in store for us.

This is a featured post.